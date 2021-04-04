Martín Soria, new Minister of Justice of the Nation, again referred to the reforms in the Judicial Power promoted by the Government and in that mark he pointed to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

“The changes we must make have a lot to do with the Supreme Court”He said during a report published this Sunday in the newspaper Perfil.

Meanwhile, the official recalled the speech of President Alberto Fernández at the opening of legislative sessions where he raised possible changes to the operation of the Highest Court.

One of them was to promote the creation of a Federal Court of Guarantees with competence in matters of arbitrariness, so that in this way the Court can circumscribe its competence “to that issue that the National Constitution has expressly given it.”

Soria explained that of the 20,000 cases that are entered, the judges only issue an average of 200 “well-founded rulings” and that in all the rest they “put the plate”:

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice Carlos Rosenkrantz. Photo Juano Tesone.

Along these lines, he referred to the current operation of a commission of experts that drew up “possible solutions” regarding the operation of the Supreme Court.

News in development.