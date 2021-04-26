Almost a month after the appointment of Martín Soria in place of Marcela Losardo, the ruling party will seek to advance with the reform project of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, approved in the Senate and stopped in the Deputies.

With a different imprint from its predecessor, with the speed that Kirchnerism demanded, the current Minister of Justice will go to Congress on Monday afternoon after having held meetings with referents in the legal field and prosecutors to explore an eventual agreement.

Even if Together for Change ratified his rejection to the initiative and to the Front of All in principle it won’t be easy for you to gather your votes with the rest of the blocks.

Judge Daniel Rafecas. He was proposed as attorney by Alberto Fernández.

Soria will present in a plenary session of the Justice and Constitutional Affairs commissions, already discussed in the previous one between the ruling party and opponents on the methodology.

The members of the UCR, the PRO and the Civic Coalition will not attend. They defined it tonight in a virtual meeting of the interblock table.

The bill approved in the Upper House provides for the election of the Procurator by absolute majority (37 votes, instead of the current two-thirds) of the upper house, limits its mandate to five years (with the possibility of re-election) and grants greater interference from the bicameral control of the Public Ministry in the Prosecution Court, the body in charge of sanctioning prosecutors.

If it becomes law, the Government may displace to Eduardo Casal, interim in office since Mauricio Macri obtained the removal of his predecessor Alejandra Gils Carbó.

Alberto Fernández proposed Daniel Rafecas, although his specifications remained motionless in the Senate since March of last year.

Meeting raid

The new attempt by the ruling party to advance with the treatment will take place after a raid of meetings of Soria with references from Justice, which included the Association of Prosecutors chaired by Carlos Rívolo and the Association of Magistrates, of Marcelo Gallo Tagle.

The meetings generated versions of possible agreements, after the minister himself spoke of “consensus to incorporate modifications” in the composition of the Trial Court and the operation of the selection jury.

Both associations lor they dismissed. The one led by Rívolo ratified the refusal to lower the requirements to appoint the Attorney General and the greatest weight of the bicameral, and limited the endorsement to temporarily limit the mandate. The magistrates demanded to keep two thirds to remove any prosecutor.

In Together for Change they assured that they will not vote on the project, even with modifications.

“With us there was no talk. Not by chance we are going to approve the reform of the Public Ministry ”, ruled out a legislative referent of the opposition coalition.

With this scenario, in principle, it will not be easy for the ruling party to gather the 129 votes to guarantee a quorum and approval, in the face of the resistance expressed by members of other blocs.

“If there is no serious consensus, we do not accompany nor are we going to give a quorum, “he said. Carlos Gutierrez -Head of Córdoba Federal- a Clarion on the position of the four deputies referenced in Juan Schiaretti.

Close to other legislators such as Graciela Camaño (Federal Consensus) and the Rionegrino Luis Di Giácomo they reaffirmed their inclination not to support the project.

In the Frente de Todos they admitted the difficulties: according to the calculations in the ruling bloc, they would be missing at least eight votes to reach the number.

“Minister Martín Soria wants the lower house to approve the changes to the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which allows the Prosecutor to be appointed only with the Peronist majority in the Senate and modifies the Jury, in order to target the prosecutors who they do not militate in Kirchnerism. It is clear that they are obsessed with impunity”, Questioned Mario Negri, head of the interblock of Deputies of Juntos por el Cambio.

In the pre-plenary session on Monday, there was a counterpoint for the methodology of the meeting.

The opponents complained about a request from the ruling party to send the questions by email, before the start of the meeting.

Prosecutor Carlos Rivolo.

“It is illogical, because they will arise as a result of what the minister exposes and it also goes against the regulations,” said the radical Gustavo Menna, vice president of the Constitutional Affairs commission, led by Hernán Pérez Araujo.

Late on Sunday night, Together for Change directly decided not to attend.