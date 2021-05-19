The Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, defended this Wednesday the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office carried out by the ruling party, which obtained an opinion from the Deputies, assuring that it is “the same project that wanted to sanction the macrismo”, although he considered that “they the way of the mafia. “

“This law that we are dealing with is the same law that wanted to sanction the macrismo with Garavano in 2016. It is the same law that Pinedo, Pichetto, Urtubey presented in 2017 ... At that time they took the shortest route, that of the mafia, they chose to suppress the legislative debate and used their disastrous judicial table, “said the minister.

In statements to Radius 10Soria added that “they harassed the attorney Gils Carbó, they even persecuted the daughters, and that is how this substitute, interim, who no one chose, arrived.”

Although it considered that the opinion obtained in the commissions of Justice and Constitutional Subjects is “a very important step”, the project still does not arrive at the quorum for the voting in the enclosure.

For this reason, the official pointed to the opposition: “You have to ask yourself why they do not want to reform the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, why it seems good to them that the chief prosecutor is a discredited interim.”

Opinion of the Commission in Deputies of the project to reform the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Photo: Deputies Press

Along these lines, he continued: “It is evident that they want to continue manipulating justice. That is why they continue without talking about the secret meetings of judges and prosecutors in the Casa Rosada and Olivos. They deny the reality of this totally irregular situation. “

Then, he also questioned the interim Eduardo Casal, which he called “persecuting prosecutors who were doing their job well.” And he raised the stakes: “This attorney defended people who have done a lot of damage to the judiciary.”

Finally, the minister referred to the situation of Pepín Simón Rodríguez, former adviser to Mauricio Macri, who requested “asylum as a political refugee in Uruguay” due to the alleged judicial persecution that, according to the PRO lawyer wrote in a public letter, they exercise against him the businessmen Cristobal López, Fabián de Sousa and judges and leaders related to the Government.

For Soria, the former macrista advisor “must know very well all the batons that were sent” and considered that it was part of “the disastrous judicial table that they set up in 2016.”

What would have happened if any of our civil servants, Cristina, the ministers, had been profuse? “He asked himself, ironic.

Almost six months after the half-approval of the new Procuratorate law in the Senate, the ruling party took the first step in Deputies early this Wednesday with the signing of the bill in committees, after a heated debate.

Among other points, The project limits the period of office of the Attorney General of the Nation to five years -head of the prosecutors-, who is currently for life, and modifies the majority necessary for his appointment, which goes from two-thirds of those present to half plus one of the members of the body.

Among the modifications now incorporated by the lower house, at the proposal of Minister Soria, a change was included in the composition of the Jury of Prosecution to guarantee gender parity and in the majority established to be able to dismiss a prosecutor.

JPE