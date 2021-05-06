Martín Soria returned to hit the Supreme Court this Wednesday after the ruling with which the highest court supported the City of Buenos Aires for face-to-face classes. “These are people who felt comfortable with the Macri government, with that mafia,” accused the Minister of Justice of the Nation, who extended his criticism to judges of Cassation and chambermaids who investigated Kirchnerism.

“It is a media failure, political acting. It’s a media show “, Soria described the Court’s ruling, in statements to C5N. And he linked the court with Mauricio Macri.

“This is what Macri did in the government: media circus, judicial persecution from the political government. They continue to do it from the opposition. And that’s how the opposition will go, those who dedicate themselves to doing this,” he warned about Together for the change.

He also assured that these judicial measures respond to the initiatives of Alberto Fernández to reform the Justice.

In this sense, he strongly criticized the judges of the Court and other magistrates who acted in cases against Kirchnerism. “It is a reaction to the proposal of our President, in defense of the corporation,” said Soria.

And he added: “They are people who felt comfortable with the Macri government, with that mafia, with the arming of causes, political persecution. Now when a President comes who wants to give justice back its prestige, they go crazy. This was yesterday’s ruling. “

News in development

AFG