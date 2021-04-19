The Minister of Justice of the Nation, Martín Soria, requested this Monday a quick intervention of the Supreme Court to resolve the conflict between La Rosada and the City of Buenos Aires through face-to-face classes.

“We are in a situation of extreme criminal gravity, with this of the second wave it would be good that, just as they acted with the per saltum of two judges who were legally transferred, intervene quickly“, he affirmed in dialogue with El Uncover.

News in development.

JPE