The Minister of Justice of the Nation, Martín Soria, requested this Monday a quick intervention of the Supreme Court to resolve the conflict between La Rosada and the City of Buenos Aires through face-to-face classes.
“We are in a situation of extreme criminal gravity, with this of the second wave it would be good that, just as they acted with the per saltum of two judges who were legally transferred, intervene quickly“, he affirmed in dialogue with El Uncover.
News in development.
JPE
.
#Martín #Soria #asks #Court #intervene #quickly #conflict #Nation #City #schools
Commenting on Clarín’s notes is exclusive for subscribers.
Clarion
To comment you must activate your account by clicking on the e-mail that we send you to the box
Didn’t find the e-mail? Click here and we will send it to you again.