This Wednesday, Martín Soria and Marcela Losardo will meet to begin with the transfer in the Ministry of Justice of the Nation.

The one chosen by Alberto Ángel Fernández to be the new head of the judicial portfolio will visit the still minister in the office at 329 Sarmiento Street and will begin to settle in what will be his base of operations for the tasks that he already anticipated as priorities: ” end the ‘lawfare’ “, meet with the Supreme Court of Justice and” disarm the judicial table of Mauricio Macri “, as emerged from the texts that he left in his first journalistic statements after being appointed as Minister of Justice.

Soria is still a national deputy and in the session that the lower house would have on March 25, he would leave his bench And from then on, he could take over his new role.

Losardo is still in the ministerial office, waiting for the new official and also for his appointment as Argentine ambassador to UNESCO, a position that needs the OK of the National Senate, where Cristina Kirchner commands.

This Wednesday’s appointment happens one day after Soria visited the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, at the Casa Rosada, to discuss the guidelines of the judicial ministry.

At night, Soria went to the C5N news channel and gave harsh statements against the Macri administration, judges and prosecutors and sent a message against the highest court of Justice.

He anticipated that the first thing he will do when he takes office will be to “request an official hearing with the Supreme Court” of Justice to resume dialogue with the highest court on different issues on the public agenda.

“How can it be that we do not know what the ministers of the Court think about these admissions (of judges) to the Casa Rosada (during the previous government)? Or that we do not know what they think about gender issues? Why They do not want to take the training of the Micaela Law and why today we have two kinds of judges, those who pay the Income Tax and those who do not? “, Soria asked.

“They will not count on me to secretly receive judges and prosecutors. We have a Court that was complacent when some chambermaids threw everything we learned in college out the window,” he said in anticipation of a strained relationship with the Supreme Court.

“One of the aspirations is to end the ‘lawfare’, with the judicial operations,” advanced Soria, who recalled that it is an objective indicated by the President “since he assumed” as head of state.

He clarified, however, that “not all judges and prosecutors played that perverse game of sitting secretly in Macri’s office” and regretted that “some went over there and forgot the elementary service of justice that they have to fulfill. “.

Regarding the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he said that “from day one even the former minister Marcela Losardo has worked to change this from having an interim attorney general bolted to an armchair” -reference to Eduardo Casal-, but he assumed that “the opposition does not seem ready to give the debate for the modification of the Judicial Power “, in reference to the project of reform of the Organic Law.

Soria reiterated that the president insisted on the concept of ‘lawfare’ “at the opening of the ordinary sessions” of Congress, on March 1, and made his own words in which Fernández stressed that “there are judges who do not pay Profits or they retire when they want and lobby each other to stay in office. “