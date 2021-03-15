“Confrontative” is the adjective that both allies and opponents agree to use to describe Martin Soria (45 years); a fierce anti-macrist that after losing the election to governor of Río Negro in 2019, he lowered his profile in the province and from his seat in Congress focused on a national discourse against Justice and “lawfare.”

Son of the former Rio Negro governor and head of the SIDE during the Duhaldism, Carlos Soria, grew up surrounded by politics and Peronism in his family. He was president of the Rio Negro PJ and twice mayor of General Roca, his political foundation and also that of his father. His sister, the former deputy Maria Emilia Soria, succeeded him in that position – which his father had also held – and is the current communal head of that town.

The family jumped to the covers of the country’s newspapers in 2012, when it became known that their mother, Susana freydoz, had shot Carlos Soria – elected governor just 21 days ago – in the face during the dawn of New Year. “I saw my father slip through my hands,” he recounted.

Until 2019 he kept a prudent distance from Christianity. “I am not a Kirchnerist. I am a Peronist, as my old man was. Obviously, I have affection and respect for Cristina. But from there to being a Kirchnerist …”, he declared that year to the newspaper La Nación.

In that province, the camper senator Martín Doñate is the main reference of the vice president. He harshly criticized Soria when in 2017, the then mayor flirted with Sergio Massa and even shared a tour.

Since December 2020, Soria has been a member of the “En Común” group, of an albertist style, which is powered by the union member Victor Santa María, the Minister of Education, Nicolas Trotta and the head of INADI, Victoria Donda, among others.

With the seal of the Front for Victory, in 2019 he fell at the polls in front of Arabela Carreras, the candidate of his father’s former vice and main provincial enemy: Alberto Weretilneck. “It is the second saddest day of my life,” he said.

In the province, they assure that Soria was key, in his contacts with the Supreme Court, to ensure that the Highest Court did not allow Weretilneck to be reelected.

Of Miguel Pichetto He also distanced himself long before the then senator jumped into the ranks of Together for Change.

Beaten after the defeat by almost 20 points, he accepted the candidacy for national deputy. In that Chamber, he is vice president of the Criminal Legislation Commission and integrates those of Justice, Political Trial and the bicameral monitoring of the Criminal Procedure Code.

His speeches and posts on networks are monopolized by judicial issues. “Lawfare al palo”, “Comodoro PRO”, and “communication device”; they are among its most repeated terms.

In the last session, in February, he presented a question of privilege to point against that Power which he described as “stale, corrupt and without a trace of independence or impartiality. “

That day, as well fought for the Judicial Reform, held back in that Chamber due to the lack of votes and – according to parliamentary sources from the Frente de Todos due to the lack of intervention of Minister Marcela Losardo, to unblock the negotiation with minority blocks.

Last month, together with his peers Rodolfo Tailhade and Gustavo Valdés, he led a complaint against the president of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, Gustavo Hornos, in the framework of the case known as the “Macrista Judicial Table”, for having attended at least six times – between 2016 and 2018 – to the Casa Rosada, supposedly to meet Mauricio Macri.

In the opening speech, the president Alberto Fernández referred to him although without naming him when he pointed out: “Some member of this Congress detected the visit of cassation judges to then-president Macri, just days before passing sentences against his political opponents.”