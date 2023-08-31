Everything that happens in Antarctica has an effect on the rest of the planet. The impact of climate change on this continent, which seems so distant, is undeniable and will become even more evident with the climate crisis. We discussed these concerns with Martin Siegert, a scientist and glaciology expert.

The scientist and professor of glaciology at the University of Exeter, Martin Siegert, warns that Antarctica is warming faster than the rest of the planet and that this phenomenon will be noticeable in sea levels that can potentially affect cities and coastal areas. .

Siegert, leader of the British government-commissioned study on Antarctica, calls for governments around the world to abandon the use of fossil fuels.

France 24: What happened in 2022 in Antarctica that was so alarming for scientists?

Martin Sigert: A great heat wave hit the eastern Antarctic continent. It was an unprecedented level of warming, more than 38°C above normal: the hottest heat wave ever recorded on Earth.

It pushes temperatures in the central region of the ice cap from around -50°C to -10°C, and had the event occurred in summer, it would have resulted in melting of the surface of the polar plateau, which again would have been unprecedented.

The Argentine authorities recorded more than 18 degrees Celsius at the Esperanza base, in northern Antarctica. © Argentina Meteorological Service

France 24: Why is the current situation in Antarctica so worrying?

MS: This year it’s not the heat wave, but the lack of sea ice (a thin layer of ice on top of the ocean) that forms in winter and shrinks in summer. This year the sea ice is simply not forming and is at its lowest levels on record for this time of year.

It is very worrying because its white surface reflects sunlight, but if it is replaced by the dark surface of the ocean, it will absorb sunlight and contribute to further warming.

This process has been occurring in the Arctic since the 1970s and is the reason why the region is warming at four times the rate of the rest of the planet. We are concerned that the Antarctic is starting to behave like the Arctic, then it would stop acting to cool the planet and would instead act to warm it further.

France 24: What is happening with the fauna and ecosystems of Antarctica? For example, with the emperor penguin?

MS: If it rains, as it can on the Antarctic Peninsula, the penguin chicks are not prepared for it, especially if it freezes afterwards. In addition, with the decrease in sea ice, penguins will seek more restricted places to feed, which will create competition and scarcity of their needs.

France 24: Are the use of fossil fuels, climate change and the situation in Antarctica connected?

MS: There is a lot of natural variability in Antarctica. But the incidents are so off-scale that another explanation is needed: Given that they are now happening more frequently and with greater intensity, and that such extremes were predicted by climate scientists due to the burning of fossil fuels, it seems impossible and irresponsible. not associate what we are seeing with greenhouse gas emissions.

We act in a profoundly irresponsible way in terms of protecting the future

France 24: Which are the regions that can potentially be most affected?

MS: At the edge of the ice sheet, where the ice meets the sea. The reason is that the ocean can melt the ice sheet at a rate ten times greater than the atmosphere, so in these regions the loss of mass of the ice sheet and the rise of the sea level occur.

It is deeply worrying that Antarctica is losing six times more mass than just 30 years ago, and we could expect sea level rise of 1.5 to 2 meters this century, and 3 to 5 meters by 2150 and much more thereafter. then.

It is certainly a question of fossil fuels. The problem is that the ice takes a long time to melt and that means that when we start the process, it will have consequences for many decades, centuries. The things we do today will have sea level consequences for our children and for many in the future. Therefore, we act in a profoundly irresponsible way in terms of protecting the future.

An overview of a coal-based synfuel manufacturing facility, which produces syngas (syngas) through coal gasification and reforming natural gas. Secunda, South Africa, December 18, 2022. AFP – MARCO LONGARI

France 24: Do you think that the extremely high temperatures that caused fires in Europe this summer are somehow related to what is happening in Antarctica?

MS: Both are consequences of the burning of fossil fuels and are testament to the global nature of the problem.

France 24: What should governments around the world, but especially the signatories to the Antarctic Treaty, do to protect this region?

MS: They must stop burning fossil fuels. If they don’t, they won’t protect Antarctica.

France 24: United Kingdom has commissioned this report. Does this country have, in your opinion, a real commitment to address global warming?

MS: It has some very good targets, but as the Committee on Climate Change (the Government’s independent climate adviser) points out, the UK currently lacks the policies to meet those targets.

Some important progress has been made in renewable energy, but much more is needed in terms of housing, behavior change, transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing.

France 24: What does the future look like?

MS: We must learn to love the planet. Who doesn’t want clean air, greener cities, and energy efficient homes? We must reduce and prevent frivolous air travel. A healthy planet will allow us to be healthy too.

There is nothing to fear in a zero carbon world. I fear a future still hooked on fossil fuels. The level of migration it will cause will dwarf what we currently see, as some places will be uninhabitable and disputes over dwindling resources (such as water) will lead to conflict.

A man looks at the cracked earth and low water level of the Paso Severino reservoir, amid a severe drought in Florida, Uruguay, on June 28, 2023. This reservoir, which normally supplies fresh water to 60% of the population of the country, is experiencing the largest drop in water levels ever recorded. According to authorities, the water levels could be completely depleted by July 2023 if there is no rain. © AFP/Éitan Abramovich

France 24: Can this complex situation be reversed?

MS: It cannot be reversed. We are 1.2°C hotter than we should be and the temperature will rise to at least 1.5°C. So worse things are inevitable. However, a world that is 2°C warmer would be very different from today and our children will have enormous challenges to be able to live in it in the way we are used to.

France 24: How can people help?

MS: Everyone should consider their carbon footprint and reduce it. Walk more, drive less. Eat more vegetables and less meat. Write to your politicians. Invest in low carbon companies and instruct your pension plans to do so. Buy less clothes. Recycle as much as possible. Holidays by train, not by plane. Invest in solar panels, heat pumps, and insulate your home.