The duelists: Martin 7th and Bagnaia 8th

Jorge Martin: “It was a shitty, difficult day. because I couldn’t do the turns. I felt like I was doing flat track instead of MotoGP. Finally I managed to be fast with the right tires and this gives me peace of mind, because it was really complicated. I thought I was going to hurt myself, finishing the day is enough for me. Together with Sepang, this was one of the most difficult Fridays. I still don’t understand why it happened, but I think it was the defective tires. I risked falling at every turn. Being able to compare the data between the Ducatis will help me improve.”

Francesco Bagnaia: “Unfortunately at the end I had a lap taken away from me due to the yellow flag, but it was one great day. I haven’t touched the bike an inch since the morning, apart from the fork. The Desmosedici works great and we are really fast, both with new and used tyres. After Barcelona we started to rebuild my feeling. It wasn’t easy. It took a long time before I felt good and fast on my bike again. Considering the situation we were in, we achieved excellent results. On Thursday I told my team that the Aprilia riders would definitely be the fastest on Friday. Because the grip level is quite low and in this case they have an advantage, but they destroy the tire more than us.”

The others

Raul Fernandez (1st): “StI’m very happy to be back at the front and competitive. We have to accept it like this because it is not a 100% truthful result. Maverick is faster than me, that was clear. Ducati will show its true potential on Saturday. For some reason they had problems with the track, but I’m waiting for them at the front.”

Maverick Vinales (3rd): “Today like every Friday the objective was access to Q2. Having been so fast is still positive, even if we still have a lot to improve. Tire management with this new asphalt is an unknown for everyone, and whoever works better in preparation will have advantages in both the Sprint and the race. However, the good level of the RS-GP in these conditions is evident, if we think about a week ago in Malaysia: confirming that, in MotoGP, you must never stop committing yourself and working.”

Aleix Espargarò (5th): “I am obviously satisfied with this start. It’s only Friday, we always say it: there’s still a lot to do but, above all, we need to analyze the data to understand why the RS-GP works so well in certain conditions. We will need it to improve our weak points, which is essential if we want to fight for a championship. The new asphalt has been improving, in the first session it was very dirty and probably going outside the ideal line caused my crash. There remains a question mark on the tire choice, tomorrow we will have to continue working on it.”

Enea Bastianini (18th): “I’m quite angry because I lost one of my good laps due to a yellow flag. With the soft tire you can do one or two attempts at most, but in the first one I took the flag and in the second Miller crashed in front of me and I had to close the throttle. I tried to do a third lap, but the bike was sliding a lot. The feeling is not the same as in Malaysia, but the other Ducati riders are also having some problems and it was a bit of a difficult day for everyone. The lap that was taken from me would have been enough to get into Q2, but we were unlucky. Tomorrow we will try to adapt better to the track conditions, which I think will still be better than today.”

Luca Marini (6th): “We hit our target, it wasn’t a given today because we had so many tires to test and it was important to take the right path straight away. I’m satisfied, I think I’ve understood which direction to go in even if tomorrow I’ll have to work to find a better compromise on front tire wear. It will be important not to stress the compound and be delicate when driving especially on the right side. In free practice we will try something more, then with the higher temperatures, the hard front seems to be the best solution. For the night session, however, the soft, which generally has many limitations, is perhaps preferable. Let’s sort out the final details and give our all in qualifying and to get closer to the podium.”

Marco Bezzecchi (15th): “This morning I struggled a lot, while this afternoon I made a good step forward. It’s a shame about my fast lap, it would have been enough for the Top10, but I found the yellow flags in the last sector. My second fastest lap wasn’t bad, but too slower to be worth qualifying. It’s a shame, tomorrow we’ll try to work in the last free practices and then give our all in qualifying. I’m in a bit of difficulty with tire wear, but I think everyone is in the same situation. Let’s go back to the data to be competitive in the Sprint.”