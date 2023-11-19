Martin: “Shameful tire. Pecco can’t beat me on the track” | FP

MotoGP Qatar, Martin’s outburst

The charm of sport also lies in changing people’s faces within 24 hours, sometimes playing crudely with emotions. Jorge Martin certainly didn’t deserve such an uphill finish: if yesterday in Qatar the Spaniard was over the moon for having halved the gap to “Pecco” Bagnaia in the standings, now this gap has tripled. The fault was a faulty rear tyre, which created problems for him entering and exiting corners. The frustration of Martinatoralready evident in the race, then manifested itself to the journalists’ microphones.

Martin’s words

“It’s a shame to drive like that. At the end of the race I even felt like laughing because it wasn’t my fault. The level of the tires must improve a lot, it cannot be that the title will be decided like this: what a coincidence that it only affected one rider“, this is his outburst to his compatriots Dazn.

“The rear tire wasn’t working and I couldn’t do much. It was already clear at the start that I was the only one who pushed“, he added to Sky Sports MotoGP. “I tried to stay calm for 2-3 laps, but when I wanted to pass other riders there was no rubber. It looked like a 40 rpm tire, but instead it was new“.

“Congratulations to Diggia, ‘Pecco’ and Luca, but I feel like they didn’t beat me on the track. It was a very strange thing, for me it’s a shame that a championship is decided like this. Arriving in Valencia 21 points behind is not the same as arriving at -7, and that’s the case for a defective tyre. I’m very sorry because it’s been a year of struggle, but that’s how it is. I think I can deserve the final victory like ‘Pecco’, but now it’s really tough. What if the same thing happened to him yesterday? In the Sprint Bagnaia managed to lap within three tenths of the lead, while today I lapped within one second. It’s not the same situation, it’s never happened to me and it’s strange that it happened right here in Qatar. I’m not saying it happened on purpose, but we certainly need to take a step forward because it doesn’t make sense that some tires work and others don’t.“, he concluded.