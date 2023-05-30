Today there are film directors who have become legends, this is precisely because their films go beyond simply being experiences that can be classified as blockbusters. One of the established filmmakers is neither more nor less than Martin Scorsesewho is apparently already planning his next project.

As reported by Variety, Scorsese met with him Pope Francisco and revealed a new film during a conference organized by the Jesuit publication, La Civilta Cattolicaand the georgetown university which took place shortly after meeting this authority.

Thank you Martin #Scorsese for accepting the invitation to join us of La Civiltà Cattolica and Georgetown University – along with his wife and daughter – in the meeting of 40 poets and writers from different Countries with #PopeFrancescowho said among other things, “This is… pic.twitter.com/yG6bEyo2Wq – Antonio Spadaro (@antoniospadaro) May 27, 2023

I have responded to the Pope’s call to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a script for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start doing it.

This new project could be next after it was released Killers of the Flower Moon. However, as mentioned, it is still in planning regarding the script issues, so we will have to wait a few years for a revelation in the form of a title and also a trailer.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Wow, inspiration can come from anywhere, and therefore it will be interesting to see how Scorsese has the perspective of the Catholic religion. It is surely going to be an attention grabbing movie.