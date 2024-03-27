Martin Scorseseone of the world's most influential filmmakers, will present, narrate and produce 'The Saints', a documentary series based on the lives of Christian saints which will begin airing next November on Fox Nation.

Fox News Media reported this Wednesday in a statement the signing of an agreement with Martin Scorsese for the production of the eight-part docudrama series under the title 'Martin Scorsese presents: LOS SANTOS'.

Each hour-long episode will delve into “the remarkable stories of eight men and women who risked everything to embody the most noble and complex trait of humanity: faith.

Martin Scorsese. Instagram photo

Among them are Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Saint Sebastian and Maximilian Kolbe.

Martin Scorsesedirector of titles such as 'Taxi Driver' (1975), 'Raging Bull' (1980) and 'Goodfellas' (One of Ours, 1990) showed himself, for his part, “very excited to get this project underway and to be working with so many talented and trusted collaborators.”

“I have lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the decisions they faced, the examples they set,” Scorsese added (New York, 1942).

The filmmaker Martin Scorsese He specified that these stories explore the lives of “eight very different men and women, each of them living very different periods of history and struggling to follow the path of love that the words of Jesus in the gospels reveal to them and to us.” .

“Having the best storyteller telling some of the best stories of all time is exactly the type of exclusive content that is driving the success of FOX Nation,” Jason Klarman, chief digital and marketing officer for the FOX television channel, said in the statement. NewsMedia.

For Craig Piligian, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer and CEO of Lionsgate Alternative Television, “This series will showcase his unique ability to inspire global audiences with moving depictions of history.”

The docudrama will premiere in two parts: lThe first four episodes will be released next Sunday, November 16, and the last in May 2025.

Throughout the new series, Scorsese “it covers more than 2000 years of history of almost all continents.”

The docudrama will examine “these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, altruism and sacrifice.”

