ANDthe Cannes Film Festival, which is dedicated to different film productions, began on May 16 with interviews with different exponents of this art of bringing images to the screen. And just one of the important attendees was the consecrated Martin Scorsesewho in one of his interviews gave his comment on the film of Super Mario.

During their conversation the subject of the tape of Nintendo, given that there is talk of the sales generated by it, being an immediate box office success. Given this, he replied that it is a perfect adaptation for young people, but he adds that in the future those who become adults will believe that in his time everything was to transfer stories from this medium to the cinema.

Here what he commented:

Movies like Mario Brothers are great for the younger set. But they also become mature people. What about that part of their lives? Are you going to think that the movies were just for game movies or what do you call them, tent shows?

When he talks about the latter, they are tapes with a story and concepts designed for the big screen, something that does not come from another product such as books and even the games themselves. Given this, he clarifies that these products are not bad at all, but he implies that writing stories dedicated 100% to the medium is becoming less frequent.

Remember that the movie Mario is available on streaming (US only).

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: It’s a pretty valid opinion, especially for the issue of preserving this type of art with genuine stories that are not based on some other type of product. However, both branches could coexist respectively.