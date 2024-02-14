Scorsese tried to expose the baseness of capitalism in the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”

American director and producer Martin Scorsese revealed the main message of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” starring actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Bring his words The Guardian.

According to the filmmaker, the film exposes corruption and “the baseness of unbridled capitalism.” However, he clarified that he did this unintentionally.

It is noted that often the heroes of the director’s works are negative characters whose lifestyle is shown “cool”, thanks to Scorsese’s filmmaking style. “Sin is fun,” the director said. It is emphasized that usually all these heroes “get what they deserve,” just like broker Jordan Belfort from the film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Martin Scorsese previously said that American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a cinematic genius.