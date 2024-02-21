Film legend Martin Scorsese arrived at the Berlin Film Festival to receive the Bear of Honor for his career. Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for The Moon Killers, The 81-year-old filmmaker does not believe that the cinema he knew is dying, but rather “transforming,” but he asked not to be “slaves” of technology.

“I grew up (with cinema) with only one thing: if you wanted to see a movie, you went to the cinema. A good theater or a bad theater, but it was a theater. It was always a community experience. Technology changes so quickly that the only thing you can hold on to is the individual voice, and that voice can be expressed equally in TikTokin a four-hour film or in a miniseries,” the director who worked with Netflix on The Irishman (2019) declared at the press conference, an expensive film that, as he noted at the time, no one else wanted to produce. “Let technology not frighten us, let us not be slaves to it, but let us control it and put it in the right direction.”

Questioned by fans of Marvel and DC Comics since he compared superhero movies as “theme parks” and that for him “they were not cinema”; Scorsese declared at the Berlinale that the responsibility that film festivals have is to “pay attention to these new individual and artistic voices. You can watch a movie once and remember it your whole life, and I'm not saying remember in a nostalgic sense, but it has an effect on your way of seeing life, others, and your behavior.”

YOU CAN SEE: 'Einstein and the bomb': everything about the Netflix documentary and its relationship with 'Oppenheimer'

The director of Taxi Driver is the living filmmaker with the most Oscar nominations after surpassing Steven Spielberg. And although the honoree was him, he commented that he does not think about the influence that his films have on others. “Maybe when you are younger, with more ego and ambition, you don't lose your ambition, but your ego… maybe you don't either, even if you try. The more people tell me those things, the more I reject them,” he added since for him every film starts from scratch. “Your biggest problem is yourself.” In that sense, he commented that criticism is still important. “What is fashionable dies in a day, stronger values ​​must be instilled.”

Regarding his new projects, Variety announced that Scorsese will return to the cinema as an actor and not playing himself, but Dante Alighieri's mentor while he writes the Divine Comedy. “He's extraordinary in the movie,” said director Julian Schnabel. “A brilliant and important role” and “you can't take your eyes off it.”

In Berlin, the New York director who raised controversy with The Last Passion of Christ (1988) announced that he is preparing a film about Jesus. He spoke about this film with Pope Francis when he visited the Vatican. “I want to make a provocative, thoughtful and entertaining film.”

#Martin #Scorsese #Let39s #slaves #technology #let39s #control