Considered a movie legend, Martin Scorsese will turn 81 in November. His promising film Killers of the Flower Moon It premiered yesterday at the Cannes Film Festival with great expectations, but movie lovers will have to wait for October 20 (in the United States, first) to see it on the big screen. Then on Apple TV+.

It was precisely the streaming platform that launched on Friday the teaser trailer for the story based on the book by david grannwhere Scorsese brings together two of his favorite actors, Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Its title in Spanish is the moon killersthe adaptation is by Eric Roth, and tells the terrifying true crimes that happened during the 20s In the Osage Nation, a settlement inhabited by the Osage, Native Americans who suffered greed and racism from whites after discovering the large amounts of oil that were hidden on their land.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in Cannes, but out of competition. Scorsese in 1976 won the Palme d’Or with Taxi Driver, in 1986 he won the best director award for After Hours, and in 1998 he was the president of the festival’s jury.

Poster . Leo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. Photo: diffusion

In this return to Cannes with Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio plays ernest burkhart, a man in love with a Native American (Lily Gladstone) who finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy mounted by a powerful oil-hungry rancher, William Hale (Robert de Niro), to dispossess the Osage tribe. Jesse Plemons, an FBI agent, will try to figure out the murders.

A few days ago, Scorsese declared that he wanted to show how some Americans “were capable of rationalizing violence—even against those they loved—by simply saying: ‘This is civilization. One group goes in and another goes out,” he explained.

The film addresses “a forgotten part of our past,” said DiCaprio, who was originally set to play the FBI detective but opted to play the killer after spending time with Osage Indians, who suffered violence, the agency reported. AFP.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Magnificent”: who of the 4 protagonists are still alive and what do they currently look like?

Among the details of the shooting it is known that the tape was shot in the real place of the events. The script was revised until the last day of shooting.

Killers of the Flower Moon is part of the group of long-running films that have been one of the trends in this edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The film lasts three hours and twenty-six minutes.

Scene. De Niro and DiCaprio in action. Photo: diffusion

Deadline slipped that the tape could cross the four hour mark, but ultimately it was not the case. The extension puts it just a few minutes short of the exact three and a half hours of his previous film, The Irishman. “Both are deliveries that have been planned to add to streaming catalogs without much pressure to adapt to kinder times with the exhibition in cinemas, ”says the medium.

#Martin #Scorsese #Leonardo #DiCaprio #Robert #Niro #Cannes #Film #Festival