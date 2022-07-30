Director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have a new project together that will arrive on Apple TV +, Apple’s streaming service. This is the adaptation of the forthcoming book by David Grann The Wager: A Tile of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, which will be published in April 2023. The book tells a story set in the 1840s, when the merchant ship Wager crashes on a desert island and the captain and crew must survive the hostile nature. The film should be released in 2024, Scorsese will be the director of DiCaprio, but this is not the first project that the two will bring to the Apple streaming platform: in 2021 they shot Killers of the Flower Moon, based on another book by Grann, due to be released in 2023. The film was bought by Apple after the budget went out of control to exceed $ 200 million, with Paramount handling theatrical distribution complete with participation in Cannes in 2023. The film will also feature Robert De Niro and will be the first Apple film to have a full theatrical release. Apple recently saw 14 percent growth in the market for its services, which is its sector that has had the most growth in the period of a year compared to, for example, a 10 percent loss in the computer segment.