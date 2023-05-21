It was a thorn in the Cannes festival. Since 1986, with Whoa, what a night! (which won the award for best director) had not screened another film in the competition Martin Scorsese (New York, 80 years old), Palme d’Or in 1976 with Taxi Driver. His Killers of the Flower Moon It is one of the events of the festival, and it is projected in a Special Session because the director and AppleTV+ have refused to participate in the competition. The film, which will have a previous premiere in theaters before reaching the platform, had its gala screening yesterday and today both its director, Martin Scorsese, and its cast (Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone) and the head of The Osage Nation (Geoffrey Standing Bear), the Native Americans who suffered the massacre of the title, has appeared at the press conference that had raised the most expectations of the festival: even with Indiana Jones and the dial of fate there was an empty chair, something that has not happened this Sunday.

The meeting has served to testify to DiCaprio’s devotion to his director, the respect for the Osage nation that Scorsese wanted to print throughout the entire production, and things are politically and socially complicated in today’s world, according to the filmmaker and De Niro. And for the teacher of directors to confess: “At my age, what else can I do than take risks?”

Robert De Niro jokes with the photographers before the press conference. GONZALO SOURCES (REUTERS)

On the current state of the world, De Niro lit the fuse, who gives life to William King Hale, the man who created the intricate system to fleece the Osage. In 1870 the Osage were forced by the US government to leave their land and were placed in the worst corner of Oklahoma. However, in the mid-twenties of the last century, oil began to flow from those rocky lands. Suddenly, the tribe began earning thousands of dollars and spending it on luxury cars, opulent villas, and every whim. Around them the white parasites multiplied, which, in collusion with the authorities and the forces of order, began first to rob them and then to exterminate them. “It is easier to go to prison for stoning a dog than for killing an Indian,” is heard on the screen.

Leonardo DiCaprio, in the photo session on Sunday.

Guillaume Horcajuelo (EFE)

At the top of this pyramid of terror was King Hale, who under his guise as a friend of the tribe hid a guy greedy for money, which he achieved by scamming the insurance companies, marrying his nephews to Osage women, then murdering them and collecting his inheritance, or make himself the beneficiary of the wills of the Indians he ordered murdered. De Niro, who has played all kinds of psychopaths in his career, told reporters: “I don’t understand my character, I really don’t. Why does he betray his Osage friends? That episode is another confirmation of the systemic racism that we live in the US, as the death of George Floyd reminded us, and of the banality of evil. Hale is part of the system, which still exists today: you have to stay alert. We see it today and you know who I’m talking about. I am not going to say his name ”. Although he immediately blurted out: “Look at Trump! There are people who believe that he did a good job ”. To which his director pointed out: “You said it!”

Martin Scorsese, on Sunday in Cannes. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (AFP)

Scorsese had to talk about the war in Ukraine, and Scorsese did not mince words. “Of course, I am concerned about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. People forget how World War II started, with the entry of the Nazis into Poland. Or remember what happened in the Balkans. The filmmaker took the opportunity to reflect on the current state of freedoms: “We are living in a worse moment than that terrible situation in the thirties. Because today we are experiencing a confrontation over freedom, that of expression and that of leading a decent life. Sometimes life is very hard and they prevent us from living it in peace. It is better to live within Western culture, which has its negative side with consumerism, which places money at the top of the pyramid, but which at least supports countries that are trying to get closer to democracy”.

Leonardo Dicaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert de Niro at the Saturday night gala screening of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. LOIC VENANCE (AFP)

The script is based on the story the moon killers, by David Grann (in Spain, edited by Penguin Random House), about the actual extermination of the Osage. The book better explains a fact that is not clear in the film: the State itself participated in the looting and declared the Osage minors through a system whereby every time they wanted to spend part of their fortune, they had to ask for permission. to his white guardian. Grann also recounts that the Osages first hired private detectives and then turned to the FBI, led by a 28-year-old named John Edgar Hoover.

Robert de Niro and Martin Scorsese chat in front of the photographers. LOIC VENANCE (AFP)

Instead, Scorsese has prioritized the Osage Nation point of view through the eyes of Mollie Burkhart (a stunning Lily Gladstone), who married one of Hale’s nephews, the goofy Ernest (DiCaprio), a guy so fool as in love with his wife. And yet, he tries to kill her. The actor has said that one of Scorsese’s abilities affects his character: “What Marty does incredibly well is build roles that are as sinister and twisted as possible and give them a human condition.” The director revealed that it was DiCaprio, who was initially going to play FBI agent Tom White, who questioned him when writing the script where the heart of the story was. “After meeting with the Osage Nation on several occasions, I promised them that I would make a film they would be proud of, and I understood that I had to focus on Ernest and Mollie, in the story of love, tragedy and betrayal.” Because it was Mollie, who suffered the murder of her mother and her sisters one after another, who got the FBI to Oklahoma.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Lily Gladstone, the Sunday before the press conference. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (AFP)

Before Grann’s book, very few Americans knew about the Osage tragedy, just as few know about the murder of African-Americans in Tulsa in 1921, a city where they had formed a fledgling bourgeoisie. Wasn’t it a risk for Scorsese? Before he responded, DiCaprio had already thrown several flowers at him: “I have grown up seeing the artistic commitment between Marty and DeNiro, which has taken him to his highest level. Marty’s perseverance and courage to bring the truth to stories no matter what they are is unmatched.” About that, Scorsese said, laughing: “At my age, what else can I do than take risks?”

