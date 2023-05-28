American director Martin Scorsese announced the imminent start of filming of a new film about Jesus Christ. On Saturday, May 27, he spoke about this in Rome at a conference organized by the Catholic Georgetown University and the international Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica.

“I responded to the Pope’s call to artists in the only way I know how – by conceived and wrote a script for a film about Jesus. And I’m going to start creating it, ”said the filmmaker.

He noted the incarnation of the figure of Christ in the film by Pier Paolo Pasolini, the classic of Italian cinema, The Gospel According to Matthew. In addition, Scorsese spoke about his experience of working on paintings on a religious theme. The director’s previous work on this subject was the film “Silence” in 2016.

In 1988, Martin Scorsese directed the feature film The Last Temptation of Christ, starring Willem Dafoe. In the film, the director explored the dualistic nature of Jesus Christ – the God-man. The film touched upon sensitive topics for the church and drew massive criticism from religious organizations and believers of various Christian denominations.

Earlier in the day, Vatican News reported that Pope Francis received conference participants at the Vatican, including Scorsese.

On May 16, the opening ceremony of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival took place in France, where Martin Scorsese presented his new film, Killers of the Flower Moon.