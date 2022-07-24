Berlin. “Bizzarro “says Martin Schulz – former president of the European Parliament, former candidate for chancellor for the SPD and now president of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation -” how this man can survive politically again and again after all the scandals “. The reference is to Silvio Berlusconi, one with whom the account may seem to have remained open. It was the year 2003 when the then Italian Prime Minister, in response to the criticisms of the group leader of the German Social Democrats, turned to “Mr. Schulz” offering to suggest him “for the role of Kapo” in a television production. A personal insult in response to a political criticism.

How do you assess that a man with Silvio Berlusconi’s past aspires to a government role?

«My opinion on Berlusconi is well known. But the situation is truly bizarre: how this man can survive politically again and again after all the scandals is quite interesting. He did not do the country any good. And he is now playing an ambiguous role again ».

Did you understand how the government crisis came about?

“Yes, of course. If you know the people involved – Conte, Berlusconi, Salvini and Meloni – then you understand. They are all politicians who don’t mind serving Italy. The important thing for them is to maintain their power and influence. And to recognize all this is bitter ».

Will the political crisis in Italy have an impact on European scenarios?

“There is one thing I don’t understand: if the polls say that two thirds of Italians support Draghi and want him to remain head of the government, then it makes no sense for the same people to vote for a right-wing majority. That is why I have a critical view of these polls. For this we must wait for the results of the elections. If Meloni becomes head of the government, he will also depend on Salvini and Berlusconi and it is difficult to predict what can happen in Italy and in Europe. She is a radical right-wing Eurosceptic and anti-European. At the same time, Italy depends on the money of Brussels ».

Scholz, Macron and Draghi’s trip to Kiev was a step in the direction of a common European foreign policy. Do you think it can be repeated in the future with any prime minister in Italy?

“No.or, I don’t think so. It would be difficult for Macron and Scholz to develop a common strategy with a politician like Meloni. If you were to become head of the government, you would not have an absolute majority, but you would have to collaborate with Berlusconi and Salvini. The latter is a true Putinian and Berlusconi is a man who is only concerned with guaranteeing his spheres of economic influence. A right-wing government like that would be very unstable and an unreliable partner in Europe ”.

The energy crisis shows no sign of ending. In your opinion, is Europe prepared to face this phase of gas shortage?

‘The Commission has made good proposals to ensure solidarity between Member States. But we have seen from the reaction of the first countries that it will be very difficult – which of course the Kremlin leadership also knows. Gas will certainly be used as a political lever to divide Europe. If the government of Rome – Italy is one of the three EU G7 states – were to withdraw from this European community of solidarity and the boycott of the Russian war, it would be a disaster ».

Germany is in a difficult moment due to its heavy dependence on Russian gas. Do you believe that in the end the EU will show as much solidarity with Germany as it has been towards the countries most affected by the pandemic, including Italy, with the Recovery Fund?

“I hope so, but it is not said. Draghi and his government have achieved enormous results for Italy with the strong support of Berlin and Paris. Large sums have been made available, large investments. Germany, France and Italy finance over 60% of the EU. This means that these three states are making a huge effort of solidarity with the entire EU. But we also remember the North-South division. Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and even Austria had a different view of the Recovery Fund. It was Olaf Scholz, as finance minister, and Bruno Le Maire, his French counterpart, who got the fund approved in its current form. Italy benefits enormously from this. And any new Italian government would do well not to question this solidarity ”.

Do you mean that it would be time to reciprocate?

“Yes, of course, it is always a give and take. Germany should have done more in the refugee crisis, for example, and I have often criticized that. Since Scholz was Minister of Finance and since he became Chancellor, Italy – this is my conviction – can rely entirely on Germany. So Berlin must also be able tor count on Rome ».

NATO is strengthening its eastern flank. NATO countries are sending their soldiers to reach 300,000. Is the option of a confrontation on the ground concrete?

“No I do not think so. It is good that NATO is expanding. And it is also right that the eastern flank be strengthened. But the stagnation of Russian military action shows that Russia’s military capabilities are limited. Further military engagement Russia cannot afford. For this reason it is even more important that Europe is capable of defending itself ».

Do you think that European defense has become weaker due to the strengthening of NATO?

“No, and that would be a shame. It has to get stronger. Because on one thing we must be clear: the European part of NATO must become militarily and politically stronger and better organize itself from a political and military point of view under the NATO umbrella. Today we can count on the Washington government. In the future, I don’t know ».