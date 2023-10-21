DThe chairs are standing in a circle, Martin Schäuble is about to read from the chapter in which Paul meets the Chinese woman Lien for the first time, with whom he falls deeply in love. But first, on this Friday morning in the Frankfurt Literaturhaus, he tells us something about the boy. A strange guy is the one who is “different from the others.” Super intelligent, a genius at math, totally enthusiastic about Japan, which is why he also takes Japanese lessons. Paul grew up well protected in a family that had no money worries. And he lived not far away, on the other side of the Main, in Sachsenhausen. Schäuble says his book about Paul, who takes his own life, is “a real story.”

Emil Puhl was the name of the boy about whom “All Colors Gray,” published at the end of August by Fischer-Verlag, is about. He killed himself in June 2020. His suicide upset many people in Frankfurt. When Emil disappeared, his parents hung posters with his photo all over the city, and the media reported on it. The police combed the city forest, and many volunteers helped search for the sixteen-year-old.