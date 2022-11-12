Martín Ron, the artist behind the largest mural of Maradona in the world

The Plaza Lola Mora in Buenos Aires has become the last pilgrimage center for Maradon, the god of Argentine football. On October 30, thousands of people came there to celebrate Diego Maradona’s birthday and remember him two years after his death together with the largest portrait of him that exists. It was painted by the artist Martín Ron on the wall of a 12-story building, 40 meters wide and 45 meters high.

“Diego is strength, it is courage in the face of adversity,” describes Martín Ron (Caseros, 31 years old) in a talk with EL PAÍS at the foot of the mural. “He always challenged power and never understood limits. They may or may not want it, but something happens to everyone with Maradona and not everyone can achieve that. When Diego left, a piece of our childhood, of our history, also left, and remembering him with a tribute mural is too beautiful, ”he adds.

Aerial view of Diego Maradona’s mural. LUIS ROBAYO (AFP)

His first memory of Maradona is when he was nine years old, at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The Argentina captain received a severe kick in the match against Romania and played the following matches with a very swollen left ankle. It is that brave player that Ron portrayed in a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución.

“Together with the family, we chose this expression of speech that is so necessary in a country like Argentina, where everything costs so much, just as it cost Diego everything, but even so he was giving pineapples and pineapples to life. It is no coincidence that this photo speaks more of the defeat, of the most human part of him, of how close he was to getting the third cup and we did not achieve it, unfortunately, ”says Ron.

The boy who discovered Maradona in that World Cup through the small screen was already drawing and going to painting workshops, but he still did not know that he would be able to live from that passion. His first commission came in his teens, when he was asked to paint the walls of the school’s kindergarten. With the money he received he paid for the student trip to Bariloche.

When choosing a profession, he thought he was going to be an accountant, like his mother, and he enrolled in Economic Sciences. He then went on to study Industrial Design. The third attempt was Art and Culture Management. “I left the three of them. I never had time because there was always something that drew me to painting”, he says.

His career as a muralist began on the walls of Caseros, the city on the western outskirts of Buenos Aires where he spent his childhood and where he has his studio. “When I started there was no compass, there were no references, I had no one to follow, so I had no choice but to walk my own path, which today has become a reference. That’s why, when I see this giant image and everything it means, I tell myself that I wasn’t so wrong, right? Painting allowed me to get to know places, it finished defining me as a person, it made me mature, meet new realities, talk to neighbors… This is the most important work I’ve done, beyond the fact that the idol of the Argentines is represented, it manages to question all the people who pass by with this expression of harangue”, he points out.

A mural by Martín Ron inspired by the Malvinas War, in the Tres de Febrero municipal building, in Caseros (Argentina). Gabriel Rossi (LatinContent via Getty Images) A mural by Martín Ron in a shopping center in Seoul (South Korea), made between 2021 and 2022. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) A mural made by Ron in some silos in the Australian city of Tumby Bay. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) ‘Pedro Lujan and his dog’, made by Ron in 2013 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) Martín Ron poses with his work ‘Magic Heart’, in the Argentine city of San Nicolás de los Arroyos. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) Marín Ron’s signature on his work ‘Corazón Mágica’. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) Martín Ron and one of his collaborators work on the work ‘Reflejos’, in the city of San Nicolás de los Arroyos (Argentina). Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) ‘Ocean in the sky’, a mural in which Ron seeks to draw attention to the urgency of conserving and protecting the oceans, mainly from environmental pollution. Painted on one of the exterior walls of the Katara Cultural Village, in Doha (Qatar). Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) The muralist and his collaborators pose next to one of his works made to raise awareness about “not so rare” diseases, located on Juan B. Justo street in Buenos Aires, in February 2022. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) Another of Martín Ron’s ‘Reflejos’, in San Nicolás de los Arroyos. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) Mural in honor of the ‘Currinche’, a famous car attendant from the Argentine city of Quilmes, made in December 2017. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) Ron and a collaborator work on one of his murals with the phrase “Hello Mom”, characteristic in numerous works by the Argentine artist, in San Nicolás de los Arroyos. Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) One of Ron’s collaborators works on a mural by the artist on the side of a tobacco factory in Bristol, England, made as part of the Upfest festival in July 2015. Matt Cardy (Getty Images) A mural that Ron made in collaboration with the Argentine artist Juan Jiant, in the Hackney Wick development area, in London (England). Ron Muralist (RR.SS.) A related mural about “selfie culture,” painted by Martin Ron and the graffiti collective Nase Pop, as part of the Proyecto Duo project, on a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, in March 2019. David Silverman (Getty Images) A boy dominates the ball in front of a mural by Martín Ron made in honor of Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, on October 29, 2022. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

A few minutes are enough to understand what he is talking about. A crowd arrives attracted by the gigantic mural. When they are very close they slow down and look up to see Maradona so close to the sky. “For me Diego is everything, he is still alive,” says Jeremías, dressed in the Italia 90 shirt that Diez wore 32 years ago. “What a boss, Ron. Thank you”, says Juan recognizing the artist. The two friends came from the Buenos Aires suburbs to see the recently finished mural up close. Another fan approaches there with some boots autographed by Maradona.

I work against the clock

Ron worked with a team of seven people from seven in the morning to seven in the evening for a month to arrive on time for October 30th. About 800 liters of paint were needed. On Saturday, on the eve of the birthday, an end-of-work barbecue was held with Ron and Pedro Peña, creator of the La Carnicería, Niño Gordo, Chori and Paquito restaurants, among others.

“I am Colombian and I don’t like football. I’m not addicted to Maradona either, but I’m addicted to my friends and I wanted to accompany them in this way, with a barbecue at the end of the work, like the masons do here when they finish,” said Peña before climbing onto the scaffolding and grilling sausages in front of him as a tribute.

Martin Ron in Buenos Aires. Silvina Frydlewsky

The idea of ​​eating a choripán, one of the most popular street foods in Argentina, was always spinning in the soccer player’s head, even in the seasons he lived outside his country, they explained from the smoking grill. Every loaf that was shared between workers and guests was engraved with D10S with a hot iron.

Ron drew a cosmic kite to his left, the image with which the reporter Víctor Hugo Morales described him after the goal against the English in Mexico 1986 and which was later adopted by the entire country to refer to the soccer star.

popular idols

Before Maradona, Ron painted other icons of Argentine popular culture such as soccer player Carlos Tevez, singers Mercedes Sosa and Tita Merello, and musician Luis Alberto Spinetta, among others. But his fame has crossed the borders of the South American country and he has been invited to intervene in more than 300 walls around the world. England, Spain, the United States, Russia and Malaysia are some of the countries where you can admire the works of this Argentine artist, considered one of the ten best muralists on the planet.

Each finished mural is an offering to the neighbors and to the city that houses it. Those of Ron coexist today with those of a new generation of street artists who are gaining more and more space and recognition. “It’s a movement that’s here to stay,” says Ron, who appreciates the power it gives to his works that are visible to anyone and you don’t have to go to a museum to see them. “It is an art that is in contact with people, I paint it but I don’t know who sees it. I like to think that it is monumental art in the street at the service of mood and that it can open heads and move people”.

