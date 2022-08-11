During the first four seasons of game of ThronesGeorge RR Martin, author of the books of A Song of Ice and Fire, was heavily involved in the series’ production and scripts. However, once HBO finished the material for the books, Martin’s role was substantially reduced, and the writer has revealed what happened during the end of the show.

In an interview with The New York Times, this for the next premiere of House of the DragonMartin revealed that during the fifth and sixth seasons, his involvement was minimal, but once the last two hit HBO, I no longer had a say in the final product. This was what he commented:

“In Seasons 5 and 6, and certainly in Seasons 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop.”

During the fifth and sixth seasons, Martin provided a series of notes and sketches of Wind of Winter, the next book in the series, to help shape the story. However, for the last two seasons, the only thing the author offered the production was a rather vague guide to the end of events.

Fortunately, this will not be the case. House of the Dragonwhere Martin has a greater participation, and here there is a material with a final. Although it will have its differences, the series takes note of Fire&Bloodbook written by Martin where the extensive history of the Targaryens is described.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for this series. Similarly, Martin talks about what we can expect from the show.

It is true that Martin’s involvement made many elements of the first four seasons of game of Thrones special, but the weather at the end of the day dictated the course of the show. With House of the Dragonthe author and HBO have the opportunity to offer a complete experience that is very worthwhile.

Via: comic book