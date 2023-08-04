The Argentine economist Martín Redrado (Buenos Aires, 61 years old) was secretary of Commerce and International Economic Relations after the corralito crisis in Argentina and presided over the Central Bank between 2004 and 2010. That year he left office in the middle of a tough fight with the then president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, for opposing the use of reserves to pay foreign debt. More than a decade later, this moderate liberal returns to the forefront of Argentine politics as part of the foreign policy team of the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. He is one of the names that sounds like a future chancellor if Rodríguez Larreta, a presidential candidate for the opposition coalition Together for Change, reaches the Casa Rosada.

Very careful with his public image, always an impeccable suit and tie, Redrado shows the photographer his good side while posing at the Recoleta Cultural Center in Buenos Aires. In one of its rooms, the interview with El PAÍS takes place, in which Redrado is convinced that the opposition “has every chance to be a government as of December 10.” He raises the need for major legislative agreements to fight Argentina’s chronic inflation and multiple exchange rates, the only way, he says, to attract investment and increase exports, in addition to normalizing the dollar as a consumer currency.

Ask. In what situation does Argentina arrive at the primaries on August 13?

Answer. Argentina ran out of credit and the only form of financing that Argentina has today is through the Central Bank. This has generated a setback of monetary issue that leads us to an inflation of 140%. Argentina has always lived with high inflation, but 140% indicates that more of the same cannot be done.

P. Is there a risk of hyperinflation?

R.. Not in the short term, especially since there are a number of exchange restrictions that prevent Argentines from escaping the peso and converting to dollars.

P. What should be the priorities of the government that takes office on December 10?

R.. Argentina needs a set of laws both in terms of economic stabilization and in terms of growth, which can turn expectations around and generate confidence. It needs deep and lasting changes in foreign policy, in anti-inflationary macroeconomic policy, in terms of public spending and independence of the Central Bank.

P. Former President Mauricio Macri said it was easy to lower inflation, but during his term he doubled it. Massa said that by now it would be at 3% per month and it is more than double. What prevents lowering inflation in Argentina?

R.. We have never had communicating vessels between the economy and economic policy. In Argentina, short-term measures have always been taken. What is missing is a comprehensive program that we know will not change in a year, with teams that know how to handle public affairs and laws with special majorities.

P. For those laws it would be necessary to agree with Peronism. Could the closeness between Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy and candidate of the Casa Rosada, and Larreta help?

R.. It is true that they know each other, but sometimes time makes the paths different. Massa belongs to a Kirchnerist scheme that has shown dismal results in the economy. Today we Argentines are worse off than four years ago. There have been pandemics and inflation spikes, but that has happened in many countries and they have already overcome it.

Redrado would be the Chancellor proposed by Horacio Rodriguez Larreta if he wins the presidential elections in October. mariana eliano

P. What can Argentina offer to Europe?

R.. I am convinced that Argentina can be the European Union’s energy supplier and that one of the axes of economic growth is a law to promote energy and mining that guarantees access to foreign currency and fiscal stability. Argentina has the second unconventional gas reservoir in the world, we have 350 years of reserves underneath and we need to build two fundamental gas pipelines to export it. This would mean that in 2025 it could already invoice 10,000 million dollars.

P. Why focus investments on fossil fuels instead of going towards renewables? A few months ago, in Bariloche, European politicians and businessmen asked Argentina to become a provider of green hydrogen.

R.. It will be a matter of demand. If there is demand for green hydrogen, it will be included in the same framework of incentives so that it allows the generation of long-term investments.

P. With Argentina’s history, what makes you think that investments will arrive? The investment rain that Macri expected in 2015 did not arrive.

R.. There is a demand in the world in terms of energy and food and what investors ask for is access to foreign currency and predictability, which is why we propose specific laws.

P. Are you worried about the opposition in the streets to the reforms you envision? In Jujuy, last month there were large protests against the reform of the provincial Constitution.

R.. There were quite a few infiltrators, also from Bolivia.

P. Argentina has a long tradition of resisting unpopular reforms in the streets.

R.. It doesn’t have to be an unpopular reform. We are proposing a program of stabilization, of growth, of shock, of confidence in terms of international politics. Yes, of course, we need to go to zero deficit.

P. How can Argentina achieve that zero deficit?

R.. Ordering public spending and above all making politics pay the cost of this. Today we have 22 ministries, many of them irrelevant, many hired that are not essential to the public sector, and state companies have a deficit of one point of product.

P. Should state companies that fail to be sustainable be privatized?

R.. With professional teams they can be sustainable or they will have to be financed like any company does.

P. Mercosur has been negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union for almost 30 years and the Uruguayan president warns that if there is no progress he will seek agreements on his behalf. What do you think of Lacalle Pou’s position?

R.. We have to create a Mercosur with free movement of people and products and for that we have to have common customs. We cannot have trucks stopped at our border for three hours because this does not seem like a common economic space. If he is president, Rodríguez Larreta’s first trip will be to Brazil because he is our strategic ally by definition. We are going to propose more integration, a concrete integration and an agenda of international economic relations to which we have to put time and results. If results are not generated in a year, everything will have to be discussed again.

P. Speaking of terms, how soon could Argentina have single-digit inflation?

R. We propose going to zero deficit, zero monetary issue to finance the public sector and return to an independent Central Bank and go to a single exchange rate. This is going to require time and a much more comprehensive agreement with the Monetary Fund than we have had up to now, which has been putting patches along the way. But if it is achieved, we have to propose a path where inflation is reduced by half in the first year, to 35% in 2025, 15% in 2026 and a high digit by 2027.

P. Can zero deficit be achieved without cutting public spending?

R.. The key is also to broaden the tax base, so that fewer Argentines live in the informal sector and that there are tax incentives, such as the reduction of VAT, so that people use the physical dollars they have to buy a consumer good made in Argentina, be it a car, a blender or a shirt or going to a restaurant.

P. Is that a path to dollarization?

R.. No, in economics there are no shortcuts. You have to have the same regimes in all countries to have a single currency, as in the European Union, and we do not have the same regime as the United States. With which, beyond the fact that there are no reserves in the Central Bank, dollarization is not the way, but a path similar to that of Uruguay or Peru, where an independent Central Bank can be created that does not issue and where the peso and dollar.

P. Are Argentines going to want to spend their dollars? Today they do everything possible to save them and spend them only as a last resort.

R.. I believe in incentives. Then it will be each one who will decide.

