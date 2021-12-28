Rayo Vallecano is one of the teams most affected by the sixth wave of COVID. The PCR carried out on Monday raised the number of positives from 8 to 17 first team players, excluding the technicians and assistants also affected, among whom is Mr. Andoni Iraola. On this situation and the delicate situation to play against Atlético at the Wanda (Sunday 2, at 4:15 p.m.), Raúl Martín Presa spoke in The spar, of the SER, and Radiostadio Nightby Onda Cero.

How many positives does the Ray have?

25 positives around the first team, and then we have quite a few positives in the women’s team, who have had to suspend their match against Levante.

How many footballers specifically?

I think there are 18 players, I don’t have the specific number. There are 25 people related to the first team. Surely with the tracking we have done, the contagion comes from the game against Bergantiños. This disease is no joke. It is no longer that you pass the disease, but how you look after it. It leaves you very touched. For example, the case of Isi, who passed it last year and then had a hard time getting back to his level.

Have you asked for the postponement?

There is a League regulation that must be complied with, for the moment there has been informal talk about the possibility of postponement. But I am not ruling out a formal letter. Let’s see how the outbreak evolves.

What have they told you in LaLiga?

Everything has been very fast, we still do not have all the data. Today they have trained six players from the first team and some of them were not feeling very well. The game worries us, but now what worries us is the health of our players. We have people who are asymptomatic and others with symptoms: fever, muscle aches, cough … I myself last week I tested positive and my head was as if I had been punched 200 times. Arboleda yesterday had symptoms, it was not a person. But it has tested negative today, for example.

Are you optimistic to play against Atlético?

I have seen the damage that this disease does and I can expect anything. We have taken our delegate out of the UCI for two days and we thought he would leave us. My father lost his life. Our CEO’s father-in-law passed away. With this disease you have to be extremely cautious; I told my players to limit social contact as much as possible. This disease is to be taken very seriously. It seems that you are fine and for two days in the ICU he was five days without answering. Thank God he’s still with us, but you have to have some controls in addition to the PCRs. Because the tests they are doing to us must be done well. In the Ray, the tests are done as it should be, putting the stick as far as necessary, because if you do not put the stick through the nose practically to the brain or down the throat to the esophagus, then they can give results that are not.

Is LaLiga adulterated if matches are not suspended?

Surely it should be made more flexible and the rules have to be adapted. Of course, if we have to be depleted, it will influence the result. Atlético is right now behind in the standings. It is not because we have done the wrong thing. A couple of one of our footballers took it anywhere, hit it the night before playing against Bergantiños and we have been falling sequentially. Rayo Vallecano has done nothing wrong. We are in a situation that we do not wish on anyone. I hope that no club goes through this situation.

Why don’t you have a doctor in the first women’s team?

Rayo Vallecano has a past, as I imagine, a control of occupational risks with a prevention company and says that the presence of a doctor on the bench is not necessary. That everyone can bring a doctor and we are not going to discriminate some soccer players over others or some soccer players over others because right now it is more fashionable to support women’s soccer. We have to support the youngest as well as the cadet as well as the women and the first team. The first men’s team wears it because it is in the regulations. In our conscience and in our conviction, if we have to take a doctor in that team, we have to take them in all of them, and if we take them in all of us, we are shorting the public health system because there are not enough toilets.