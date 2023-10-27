The fastest

From a results point of view Jorge Martin’s Thai weekend couldn’t have started better: best time in PL1 on Friday morning and first also in the afternoon practice session, the most important one because it is valid for determining direct access to tomorrow’s Q2. The Spaniard immediately appeared at ease on the Buriram circuit, once again showing a quicker adaptation to the title than that of its rival – and fellow brand – Pecco Bagnaia. In fact, the Italian did not go beyond the seventh fastest time in practice, however he too guaranteed immediate access to the crucial qualifying phase.

Shiver fall

The other side of the coin for the Spaniard however was one crash that saw him as the protagonist in the afternoon. A warning not to be underestimated, after Mandalika’s crash and the victory thrown away due to an incorrect tire choice at Phillip Island. “I wanted to improve because you never know if you’re in [la top ten] or outside – explained Martin at the end of the day – we are all very close here. I checked the data and braked a little earlier at that point, so I actually arrived slower. Maybe there was a speed bump. I have to understand well how to behave tomorrow on the track, to avoid doing the same thing. But I wasn’t at my limit“.

Towards the two races

The stopwatch smiled at Martin at the flying lap level, but the Prima-Pramac team bearer also appeared satisfied with the work done on the pace: “Being first in both sessions and with new tires is easy. But in the afternoon I was really competitive even with used tyres and while everyone was driving around with the new ones. I was still in the top 5-6, so this is very positive for both tomorrow and Sunday.” But #89 appeared more confident for Sprint on Saturday than for the ‘long race’ on Sunday, in which the unknown of tire wear could once again be an issue.

“This is a track where the tires, both front and rear, drop a lot – warned Martin – so it will be a difficult situation to understand for Sunday. But it’s the same for everyone. I feel more ready for the Sprint race than for Sunday’s. That will be a very long race. Not having had the feeling at Phillip Island, it’s not easy to come here and see the tires drop a lot. Let’s hope we make the right decision“, he concluded, recalling the episode a few days ago in Australia.