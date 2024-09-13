What a finale! There was certainly no shortage of outstanding exhibitions at the Photography Forum this year. The institution, founded 40 years ago, kicked off its anniversary year with Aïda Muluneh’s first ever, colorful exhibition in Germany, then came the fifth Ray Triennial with numerous photo exhibitions in the region. And now the Forum is upping the ante with the “birthday party show” dedicated to Martin Parr. What Sabine Seitz, the Forum’s managing director, says is absolutely true: this exhibition “simply makes you happy.”