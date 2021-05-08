Martin Pando, a former footballer and outstanding player trainer, died this Friday at the age of 86. It was for a long time a cornerstone of River’s lower divisions. The best products from the Núñez club’s quarry passed through his hands. Among them, obviously, Marcelo Gallardo, who led the way while the Doll walked the first steps of his career.

Before making his mark as a coach-teacher, Pando had an interesting career as a footballer. Born in Buenos Aires on December 26, 1934, he played as a midfielder and made his professional debut in 1955 as a player for Platense. Then, in 1958, he went through Argentinos Juniors and from there he jumped to River, where he had an unbeatable debut by scoring a goal against Santos de Pelé. In Núñez he stayed two seasons before going to Lanús, where he finished his career. He was also a member of the squad of the Argentine National Team that played in the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

Known as “La Radio” because he did not stop talking during matches, especially with the referees, Pando devoted himself fully to training soccer players once he hung up his boots. Between 1973 and 1991, as Delem’s ladero, he served as River’s lower divisions coach. He even managed the First, in times of crisis in the Millionaire, with a strike by professionals, between 1983 and 1984.

“If I see that in a square there is a man kicking with a boy, I approach him and say ‘sorry to bother him, but this leg makes it bad’ or whatever. I like teaching and helping people. I was in River until night; the utility man was going to look for me because I was practicing with the boys and he said to me: ‘You don’t have a family? How long are we going to stay? ‘ That was my joy, ”Pando once said in a report offered to La Página Millonaria.

In the 18 years that he did school in River, he got tired of taking out players. One of his latest discoveries was the Gallardo Doll, who years ago recalled how important it was for his career as a footballer.

“I always remember Martín Pando. I did not have it for long, but it was a good time, enough for today, that I am great, to understand what a trainer is, what it means to be a teacher ”, Gallardo praised him after a brief reunion that took place two years ago .

Days later, in dialogue with the sports newspaper Olé, Pando recounted the backroom of that talk. “I wanted to surprise him, so I asked to see him and – while I was waiting for him – I covered my face with my hands. When I saw him arrive, I took them out … And he doesn’t know the hug he hit me! ”, Said who was truly a teacher.