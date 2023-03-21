“Hello, I’m Martín Palermo, I’m very happy to participate on March 25 in the game of the legends to celebrate the centenary of the club”, were the words with which the “Titan”, top scorer in the history of Boca Juniors, confirmed that he will be in the Villarreal Legends Party of Spain, which will also be attended by Juan roman riquelme.
At the beginning of March, Román, the most important idol of the Boquense institution and a benchmark for the Yellow Submarine, where he was between 2003 and 2007, had already ensured his presence in a day that will be unforgettable, and now the current DT from Platense joined, with who does not maintain a close bond, just like when they were both soccer players, but they will have to live together for at least that day in Spain.
Román played 142 games, scored 45 goals and was emblematic of a team that managed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League in April 2006. That well-remembered series was decided in favor of Arsenal from England, and it remained in the memory because Jens Lehmann saved him a penalty for Riquelme in the 90th minute of the second leg, which would have taken the match to extra time.
Beyond that hard moment, Riquelme is well remembered in the Spanish institution for the four unforgettable years they lived together, where the “Bullfighter” demonstrated much of his magic with the ball at his feet.
The goalscorer had a good time at Villarreal between 2001 and 2003, in what was his first European experience, although without becoming an idol.
Palermo played a total of 77 games and scored 18 goals for that team, which had just achieved promotion to the highest category of Spanish football. He shared a squad with Argentines like Rodolfo Arruabarrena, Gustavo Barros Schelotto, Diego Cagna, Walter Gaitán and Bruno Marioni.
Perhaps his most remembered image there was the severe injury he suffered, due to the unusualness of the event: it was in his second season, when in November 2001 he broke his tibia and fibula due to the collapse of a wall when he went to celebrate a goal with the fans.
In 2003 he moved to Real Betis where he played little, and then moved on to Deportivo Alavés before returning to Boca to make history again, in his place in the world.
The last time that Martín and Román met on a playing field they were already retired from professional football: at La Bombonera, during the tribute match for Sebastián Battaglia in 2015.
The Legends Match will be played on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and its television or streaming is not yet confirmed for the South American sphere.
In addition to “Titán” and “Román”, there will also be old acquaintances of Argentine soccer such as Arruabarrena, Mariano Barbosa, Juan Pablo Sorín, the Uruguayan Diego Forlán and Gonzalo Rodríguez.
