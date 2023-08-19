Martin, what a mess

Jorge Martin he burst into tears at the end of the Sprint in Austria, a race he himself described as “psychologically tough”. Let’s start from the words he expressed to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP after the award ceremony: “I have to be honest, psychologically it was a complicated race. I had a great start, I tried to pass Fabio Quartararo, but I saw that he released the brakes. I tried to hold to the inside as I couldn’t brake any harder at that point, but I heard one shot and then saw all the falls. I then thought that some penalties would come, but I didn’t know who, whether it was him or me. Then on the straight I saw that he received a long lap penalty and I calmed down. I tried to push like crazy to get on the podium, I passed Luca Marini and when I released the brakes to go inside I felt a thud. This I regret because I didn’t want to push it out and I wanted to be as clean as possible, but maybe he wanted to cross. I’m very sorry, and from there I thought they would give me a long lap penalty to be honest. I pushed hard to have a 3 second advantage over the rider behind, and in the end I did it. I tried to overtake Luca Marini in the only place I could, and I’m sorry for his crash. As soon as the race was over I started crying because I didn’t believe everything that had happened, I no longer understood anything. In the end I was told it wasn’t my fault, but I’m sorry for his team and for Ducati, but that’s how it went.”

The reconstruction of the facts

The penalty to Fabio Quartararo was not given to the Yamaha rider for what happened at the start, but because in the heat of his comeback Lorenzo Savadori hit Curva-4 sending the wild card Aprilia to the ground. An absolutely sacrosanct penalty, which clashes, however, with the lack of action taken against Jorge Martin for the contact at the chicane with Luca Marini.

As for the start, however, the ‘blow’ Martin talks about is given by Quartararo, who not expecting Martin’s entry tries to close the inside also to avoid Maverick Vinales, who was moving from the center of the track to the right. Martin’s ‘defence’ on the fact that Quartararo let go of the brakes forcing him to make that manoeuvre will be analyzed by the Commissioners who during the race put their hands forward anticipating that the episode would be analyzed at the end of the Sprint. The Pramac team doesn’t expect any measures, but the images are clear. The domino effect is caused by Martin who ‘sends’ Quartararo against Vinales.