Martin continues his comeback

Due to severe bad weather conditions, the latest Japanese Grand Prix ended ahead of the expected total laps. However, despite this episode, the drivers who reached the top-15 were able to obtain the maximum number of points expected, given that, according to the regulations, it is sufficient to complete at least half of the race to take advantage of this advantage. If this minimum limit had not been reached, the points would have been halved. Accordingly, the winner Jorge Martin he put 25 points in the safe, reducing more and more the detachment from the world leader Francesco Bagnaia.

The dream of ‘Martinator’

The Spanish of Ducati PramacIn fact, it is now experiencing a delay in the sun 3 lengths from the reigning champion of the official Ducati, and is one step away from being able to achieve a real feat with six weekends to go before the end of the season: not only that of taking the lead in the rankings after a long comeback, but also that of being able to be the serious candidate for winning the world title. If the Madrilenian were to actually achieve this last objective, he would automatically enter the history of the MotoGP not only for the victory itself, but also for having been one of the few riders to win with a satellite team, and not with an official manufacturer.

Valentino Rossi: the last to do it

To review such an undertaking one must go back just over twenty years, that is to say 2001. That championship was the last in the premier class to be recognized as 500cc before the transition to the current MotoGP the following season. The fact remains that it was Valentino Rossi to climb to the top of the world on board the team Honda Blue Ribbon, satellite team of Repsol Honda, still recognized today as the official team of the Japanese manufacturer. The ‘Doctor’ in fact he managed to become world champion beating the competition of Tohru Ukawa and Álex Crivillé, then taking the latter’s place in Honda after the Spaniard’s retirement from competitions in 2002.

The other cases

Before #46, two other Italian riders had climbed to the top of the world, and curiously both in the Suzuki universe. This happened in two consecutive seasons, i.e. in 1981 and 1982. In the first case it was Marco Lucchinelli to win with the Suzuki Gallinaand with the same team he crossed this finish line Franco Uncini the next year. However, the very first episode of this magnitude occurred in 1978 with Kenny Roberts, also making his absolute debut in the top series of the world championship. In fact, the American got the better of Barry Sheene’s official Suzuki, beating him with theIndependent Team Yamaha. Over the years, with the progressive improvement of the frames and materials offered by the official manufacturers to the private teams, similar undertakings have come close several times. Famous were the three consecutive cases of Honda Gresini, which failed first with Sete Gibernau, in 2003 and 2004, and subsequently with Marco Melandri, this time in 2005. Much more recent, however, the vice-champion title of Franco Morbidelli, who came 2nd behind Joan Mir with Petronas Yamaha. Now, after more than two decades, ‘Martinator’ could be added to the list of winners with satellite teams, before we can say this officially we will obviously have to take into account the defense of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who will obviously try in every way to defend the his title until the end.