by STEFANO OLLANU

Martin, regretted Qatar

After winning the Lusail Sprint, Jorge Martin he had moved close to 'Pecco' Bagnaia in the drivers' standings. The two Ducatisti were in fact separated by just 7 points, with only the Sunday race in Qatar and the weekend in Valencia separating them from the conclusion of the championship.

But all Martin's confidence and bravado had to deal with the following day inefficient tireswhich saw him struggle enormously from the start and finish the GP in tenth position. A total disaster for his world championship hopes, given that his rival Bagnaia was then able to show up in Valencia with a 21 point advantage.

What happened therefore generated a vortex of controversy towards Michelin, which had immediately reassured the quality of its tyre, postponing in-depth analyzes in the following weeks. What was then declared by the manager Piero Taramasso to the Gazzetta dello Sport had greatly annoyed Gino Borsoi, Prima Pramac team principal. The Italian manager responded in kind to Michelin, underlining that in the meeting held with the transalpine tire manufacturer in Valencia, the conclusion was reached that the problem was not attributable either to the bike, or even to the rider, and that the team is still waiting the complete analysis promised in recent weeks.

Martin also on the attack

In the video interview given to journalist Nico Abad's channel on YouTube, Jorge Martin commented on the developments of the last few days: “I was very surprised by the statements released by Piero Taramasso. The truth is that, after speaking with me and having meetings with my team in Valencia, they had confirmed that that tire was not 100%. Evidently they have to cover their backsand I can understand it“, explained the Spaniard.