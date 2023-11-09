Only 13 points separate Jorge Martin from the top of the championship, and MotoGP arrives in Malaysia for the third to last round of the season, which could be decisive in one direction or the other. The Pramac standard bearer arrives at Sepang on the strength of the four doubles achieved this season and aims to continue along this line, slowly nibbling away precious points from his direct rival in …Continue reading

#Martin #Official #Team #happy #depends #Ducati