Domination and psychology

The weekend of Jorge Martin in Misano it was that of a absolute ruler. The Spaniard didn’t even leave crumbs to the competition, taking advantage of the physical problems of Bezzecchi and Bagnaia in the best possible way to try to gnaw away important points in the standings, in particular from the reigning world champion. Now the gap is 36 points, a decidedly smaller difference than the 50 with which the Prima-Pramac team standard bearer had approached the Misano weekend. However, the ranking, even after the Sprint-GP double achieved between yesterday and today, is not Martin’s main concern. In fact, #89, perhaps also for a psychological game, tried to take the pressure off his shoulders.

“I don’t think about the World Cup – he declared to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP Martinator – I’m not a factory rider because I haven’t had this opportunity and for now I don’t feel the pressure that the factory teams have, because there is the responsibility of having to do well. In the end I want to enjoy this moment: that day will come when I will have this responsibility, but now I want to have fun and try to win everything I can, even taking risks because now it is possible to do so. If that moment comes I will do everything to win, because it is my dream.”. Despite the supremacy shown on the track, however, Martin wanted to highlight the difficulties experienced in the race.

Difficult race

“Today I thought about many things because it was truly a complicated race – he has declared – among the most difficult and physical of my life. I thought at the beginning that I wouldn’t be able to move forward, I knew that Pecco and Marco would be stronger today. I could see that Pecco was close, I could see it from the screens: at turn 14 he was still attached and I could hear the noise of his bike. At a certain point I started to feel it less in some places, so I told myself that he was suffering and at that point I pushed as hard as I did in qualifying, braking to the limit and locking the front. I gave it everything and it was fantastic to see the gap widen“.

In the last third of the race, however, it was Bezzecchi who created problems for Martin, who tried to invent one sensational comeback in the final laps: “Marco was closing the gap like yesterday – added the Iberian – but I had a little margin that I used to give everything. Winning here in Italy with an Italian brand, close to the home of Ducati, I think is very important. I’m very happy for the team, we’re doing a great job and I’m very satisfied. Going from 20 seconds last year to winning everything this year is not just thanks to the driver, even if I have improved the style. I studied a lot this week because I thought it was the most difficult track of the season and instead it was the best race together with the one in Germany. I’m happy to have won here and now my mentality changes a lot in view of the next races, because I can think about winning and I’m happy with how I’m working and improving.”.