Martin dominator

The most important event, the one on Sunday, is still missing, but for the moment Jorge Martin is proving to be the absolute master of the Misano circuit. In the home race of his two great title contenders – Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi – the Spanish centaur of the Prima-Pramac team achieved a perfect Saturday. The #89 first took pole position and then achieved a well-deserved success in the Sprint race, right in front of the Bezzecchi-Bagnaia duo. In this way, while waiting for tomorrow afternoon’s Grand Prix, Martinator has reduced the gap from Pecco in the world rankings to 45 points, taking advantage of the inevitable physical difficulties of the reigning champion.

After the race, at the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP, the winner of the short race concentrated above all on the analysis of the race, giving particular credit to the performance of Bezzecchi, who was surprisingly able to sustain his pace for a long time and only give up at the end, still crossing the finish line less than a second and a half away from the winner. “I tried to create as much separation as possible from Marco because he was recovering a lot – declared Martin – although my pace was very strong, doing 31.7 in all laps. Despite everything, however, he was still there and I was a little worried because I didn’t think it was possible. In the end, however, I didn’t give up, I pushed at every corner and managed to make a bit of a difference.”

SR-P1 🥇

–

Time attack during 13 races! // Time attack for 13 laps😵‍💫! Today I deserve a good 🍕🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/fltPSOXPol — Jorge Martín Almoguera (@88jorgemartin) September 9, 2023

Perfect weekend, so far

Continuing his reasoning and extending it to the entire weekend, Martin underlined thegreat job done by him and the team with the motorbike: “We never touched the bike this weekend and it works very well, I feel very comfortable and we have found the right balance with a working method that works well for us. Before qualifying I was calm, even if I wasn’t convinced about the soft rear because I wasn’t feeling great. However, I knew it was the right choice to do the fastest lap, but when I took pole I realized that it was one of the best moments of this season. With a good start and a good pace I imagined that few would be behind me for that I didn’t expect to have Marco near me. But I convinced myself that without mistakes I would have finished in front.”

After a mixed start to the season, Martin now seems to have truly found the right rhythm to attempt the world championship: “There were critical moments due to bad luck, falls, water and other reasons, but not for speed. We’ve found the right path, it almost seems like we have to do two different set-ups, one for qualifying and one for the race, because with the latter I can’t do a fast lap. Today I think we found something valid”he concluded.