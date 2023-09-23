Domino Martin

Third consecutive victory, between Sprint and main race, for Jorge Martin, who prevailed in India’s short match, thus nibbling away another three points from world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia. The Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team made space behind him, also taking advantage of the fratricidal contact between the two Ducatis of the Mooney VR46 team of Bezzecchi and Marini at the start. Bez himself was the author of a memorable comeback, which led him to climb from last to fifth position in just 11 laps. Behind Martin, however, second place was snatched away Bagnaia, never able to attack his Spanish rival but fast enough to defend the place of honor without worries. Third place in this Sprint for a revenant Marc Marquezvery capable in the final laps of resisting Brad Binder’s comeback attempt on the KTM.

Jorge Martin – 1st, Ducati (Prima-Pramac)

“The conditions were difficult, even in the tests before the race everything was a bit complicated. But in the end I understood the track well. I started well and kept a good pace, trying to control the gap between me and Pecco, with the bike still strong for tomorrow. I feel comfortable. Tomorrow will be tough with Bezzecchi, today he wasn’t lucky but tomorrow he will be there too”.

Francesco Bagnaia – 2nd, Ducati

“We were lucky that conditions improved during the Sprint. I really like the track, the layout is very nice. As far as I’m concerned, I had a good race given the situation we’re in. I still have to improve for tomorrow, but finishing second today is the best I could do. I have to be happy.”

Marc Marquez – 3rd, Honda

“Honestly I’m super happy. I know I’m fast on the single lap, but I was always behind someone. The thing that surprised me the most during the race was that at the beginning I had to struggle a bit, but in the end, when I was alone with no one in front, I rode well. So I’m very happy. I always wish I could race at this level. This year it wasn’t possible, but as mentioned I will continue to push as hard as I can until the end of the season.”