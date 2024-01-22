The son of public figure and leader of the movement against racial inequality in the United States, Martin Luther King Jr., Dexter Scott King, has died at the age of 63. The newspaper reported this The Guardian on Monday, January 22.

The King Center in Atlanta, of which Dexter King was chairman, said the civil rights leader's 62-year-old son died Monday at his home in California after a battle with prostate cancer.

Dexter Scott King's death was confirmed by his wife Leah Weber King, who indicated that her husband died in his sleep.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stressed that the deceased was a devoted custodian of his father's memory, and also became a humanitarian and civil rights activist himself.

“Above all, however, he was a devoted family man,” Dickens said.

Dexter Scott King was named after the church in Alabama where his father served as pastor. The boy was seven years old when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by James Earl Ray on April 4, 1968 in Memphis. Dexter is survived by his mother Coretta, a brother and two sisters.

It was reported that Dexter spoke with Ray after the murder and believed the alleged gunman's claims that he was not involved in his father's death.

Dexter worked at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, was a vegetarian, and an animal rights activist. Additionally, he provided the voice of his father in the 1999 educational animated film entitled Our Friend Martin. Dexter also played the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2002 film The Rosa Parks Story.