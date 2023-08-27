admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/27/2023 – 1:58 pm

Those words from a speech by Martin Luther King, delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on August 28, 1963, still echo 60 years later.

The speech is part of school lessons, is the subject of universities, documentaries, was quoted by former US President Barack Obama and has been used in songs over the decades. “I have a dream” was a speech of explosive and enduring force, even 55 years after its author was murdered.

But it wasn’t just the words that swayed people, said civil rights activist John Lewis, who also addressed audiences in Washington that same day. In an interview with the PBS television channel, the then congressman stated that the success of the message was also due to the unique charisma of Martin Luther King.

“Dr. King had the power and ability to transform those Lincoln Memorial steps into a monumental place that will be remembered forever. Through his words, he enlightened, inspired and informed not only the people who were there, but also people across America – at that time and for generations to come,” said Lewis, who died in 2020.

rhetorical strategy

The man who personified the civil rights movement in America was a brilliant orator and used his words skillfully to achieve the desired effect on audiences. Luther King was a preacher and included allusions to his Christian faith in his speeches – or biblical quotes that were particularly relevant to his audience.

“I have a dream that one day every valley will be exalted, and every hill and mountain will come crashing down, the rough places will be smoothed out, and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord will be revealed, and all flesh will be together.”

By linking biblical quotations with words from patriotic American national anthems, such as America, with its verse “I sing of you, my country, the sweet land of liberty”, King created his own linguistic style.

In English, this rhetorical technique is called voice merging. As it is based on a deeper and more spiritual level, the effect goes far beyond the concrete meaning of the words.

The I have a dream speech may be King’s best known, but he used rhetorical strategy both before and after. After his Alabama arrest for civil disobedience, he wrote Letter from a Birmingham Jail on April 16, 1963.

It reads: “Just as the prophets of the 17th century BC left their villages and preached ‘Thus says the Lord’ beyond the borders of their hometowns. As the Apostle Paul left his village of Tarsus and took the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the four corners of the Greco-Roman world, so I am compelled to preach the gospel of freedom beyond my hometown. Like Paul, I must constantly respond to the Macedonian plea for help.”

The reader does not need to know the biblical stories to understand the meaning. Letter writing as a form of communication also goes back centuries – for example, in the 13 epistles of the Apostle Paul in the Bible.

The legacy

Immediately after the 1968 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, the civil rights activist was scrutinized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which noted “social explosives” in his rhetoric. Today, this same rhetoric is the subject of university seminars. They were the right words for the right audience at the right time. And also a timeless document.

Deval Patrick, the first black governor of Massachusetts and the second elected black governor in US history, said: “The speech was prophetic for its time, as were many of King’s speeches. They are timeless and poetic, a challenge – and an encouragement to us.”

Starting in early 2023, a six-meter-tall bronze statue honors Martin Luther King in Boston, the city where he earned a doctorate in theology and met his wife, Coretta Scott King.

The Embrace Memorial is the largest civil rights memorial in the US and was designed after a historic photograph taken in 1964 when King learned he would receive the Nobel Peace Prize and fell into the arms of his wife Coretta.

At the unveiling of the monument, the crowd chanted: “Black joy! Black love in the oldest park in the country!”