There is no single answer to the plight of the American Negro. Conditions and needs vary greatly in different parts of the country. I believe, however, that the place to start is the area of human relations, and especially the area of relations between the community and the police. This is a sensitive and delicate problem that has rarely been adequately highlighted. Practically all the riots have started with some police action …
