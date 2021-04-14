Kaiser or Luther? Privileges or ostracism? Catholic or Protestant? This is a brief description of the complicated situation in Frankfurt at the beginning of the Reformation. 500 years after Luther’s overnight stay in Frankfurt on April 14, 1521, one can only speculate what Frankfurt would look like today if the city leaders had not navigated the dangerous shallows with some success during the time of upheaval at that time. If, for example, the strict Catholic Emperor Charles V had withdrawn the privilege of holding masses from the city, which was toying with the Reformation, Catholic Mainz, just 50 kilometers away, might have become the leading trade and transport metropolis. One would then not speak of the “Main metrople” today, but of the provincial city of Frankfurt.

The opponents of those days, Emperor Karl V and Martin Luther, knew Frankfurt from their own eyes. Almost two years before Luther’s flying visit to Frankfurt on his way to the Reichstag in Worms, Charles V, in his empire from Austria to Burgundy to Spain and his overseas possessions, “the sun never set” in his own words, was in the Frankfurt Cathedral of St. Bartholomäus was elected Roman-German King by the Electors – thanks to the payment of huge bribes. A year later, the Pope was crowned emperor in Bologna.

The regulation stipulated in the “Golden Bull”, the Basic Law of the Holy Roman Empire, written in 1356, that a new king must be elected in the Frankfurt Bartholomäuskirche, also the later custom of crowning the new ruler in the Frankfurt Cathedral, have Frankfurt become one Kind of made capital of the Old Kingdom. In order to maintain and secure this special status, Frankfurt always had to somehow find an agreement with Charles V and his successors during the Reformation. The city was permanently in a quandary: It wanted to be loyal to the emperor, but also to be Protestant.

Forget your worries for an evening in Frankfurt

Not too much is known about Luther’s stay in Frankfurt during his trip from Wittenberg to Worms. We know that he stayed at the “Zum Strauss” inn on Buchgasse near the Römer town hall. The building no longer exists, but the hostel is reminiscent of a mural on the former seat of the Bethmannbank on Bethmannstrasse, which shows a magnificent ostrich, reminiscent of the former inn. Luther suspected that hard hours were ahead of him in Worms, where he was supposed to justify his writings and teachings to the emperor and the mighty of the empire. A sign of the impending doom was the emperor’s order, issued a month earlier, to confiscate all of Luther’s writings, as they had been forbidden by a papal bull. These fonts were in great demand: at the Frankfurt Book Fair of 1520, a local dealer alone is said to have sold 1,400 copies.



Fierce competition: Frankfurt’s development is closely linked to the Reformation. A good three decades after Luther’s visit, the Protestant troops of Elector Moritz von Sachsen stood at the gates, as shown here on the siege plan of 1552. The city itself was Protestant, but loyal to the emperor.

Nevertheless, Luther seems to have pushed aside his worries for an evening at the Gasthaus Strauss and enjoyed good company over music and wine. The monk he was back then is even said to have picked up the lute himself – “like a certain Orpheus, but shorn and in the (monk’s) hood and therefore all the more wonderful to look at”.

The real state of Luther’s state of mind can be gathered from a letter he sent from Frankfurt to Georg Spalatin, the advisor and confessor of the Saxon Elector Frederick the Wise, who was already in Worms. In it he reports of a physical weakness from which he suffered all the way from Eisenach to Frankfurt. Nevertheless, he wanted to come to Worms, “in spite of all the gates of hell and princes of the air”. He does not want to inflate Satan, but rather wants to frighten and despise him.