Martín Lousteau made a harsh prediction for the financial year, questioned the Government for not having made forecasts in this year’s budget, spoke of sectors “asymptomatic” of the economy.

“We will have a 2021 with growth but mediocre, much less than if we had a heading, with high inflation and with the possibility of accidents, “he said in dialogue with radio Miter.

In that sense, he questioned the Executive for not having contemplated in this year’s Budget that “the health exceptionality could continue and that then resources would be needed”, and “to ignore the possibility that we would again have problems in economic activity.”

“It did not include spending because the level of fiscal imbalance and the prospect of continuing what it does is generate accidents all the time, but then you keep broadcasting, do not enter dollars and that is like smoking in a tank where there is fuel, “he added.

This week a report from the CAME was released, where it states that during 2020 90,700 stores closed throughout the country, which represents 15.6% of commercial premises that are accounted for in Argentina.

The senator of Together for Change and economist also pointed to the lack of convocation of experts in economic matters, as was done with the scientists at the beginning of the pandemic, to analyze a situation in Argentina with a strong fiscal imbalance that generates “possibility of accidents all the time” with monetary emission and lack of income of dollars.

In addition, he expressed concern about the sectors “asymptomatic” of the economy, which he exemplified with the closure of stores to the street: “Behind that there is an owner, the owner buys things elsewhere, the provider doesn’t know he’s sick yet; out there the owner has a bank loan, but the bank doesn’t know he’s sick“.

In his analysis, he also highlighted unemployment as another of the worrisome variables, because employees are also unaware that the companies where they are “are ill.

“The government does not know where it is going. It seems to me that it accumulates product of not seeing the gravity of the circumstance of before and the current one, accumulates flammable material inside a shed and it occurs to him that he can smoke inside the shed “, sentenced Lousteau.

