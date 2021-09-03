With the campaign in its final stretch, the words begin to heat up and the internal ones flourish without dissimulation. Thus it was seen -and heard- in the mouth of Martín Lousteau who noted his darts without contemplation against Gerardo Morales placeholder image. “The thief He believes that they are all of his condition, “the senator told the governor of Jujuy, a saying of great caliber. And far from lowering his tone, he described it as “hypocrite”.

“He who when he has to do something privileges your comforts or your conveniences think that we all do the same “, Lousteau resignified the use of the popular saying, interviewed in LN +. The result was not smoother.

The intern of the Radical Civic Union, founding leg of Together for Change, does not stop showing elbows. In this round – more personal than list – the two strong names of radicalism are measured by who shows more support to the neuroscientist Facundo Manes, in his competition with Diego Santilli, the other JxC candidate who competes in the PASO of the province of Buenos Aires.

A few days ago, Morales had set the stage for the economist. He claimed that in Buenos Aires land “I could walk a little more”, to support Manes. “He has his interests in the City and is a political partner of Larreta. That is an agreement in which I did not participate ”, Morales speculated and aroused anger in the Buenos Aires radicalism.

The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, asked him to visit Martín Lousteau and opened another intern.

“I come from Mar del Plata, from Olavarría, I was in Tigre, in San Isidro, in Vicente López, in Lomas de Zamora …” the senator listed and asked himself: “When did Gerardo Morales come?”

The mamushka of radical interns

The assumption that as Lousteau agreed to an assembly with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the City would lead him to a support to the mayor’s dolphin -his exvice Santilli- in the province governed by Axel Kicillof, led to opposing theories of a similar thread.

From the hosts of Lousteau, with the black palate owner Emiliano Yacobitti at the head, they jumped to the jugular of the governor, who in the radical mamushka, supports Adolfo Rubinstein’s internal list in the City.

Nobody in the radicalism forgets that Morales communed in candidacies with Sergio Massa and they see the hand of the president of the Chamber of Deputies behind him cracks internism expelled by the governor.



The candidate Facundo Manes and Martín Lousteau. An insufficient photo for Gerardo Morales.

And they remember that their radical legislators supported the budget cut that Alberto Fernández applied to the City. Morales is considered the friendliest opponent of the President. Lousteau now left him clear and in on.

Others speculate that Morales will contrast with everything that rotates around Rodríguez Larreta. It was at the first that he pointed when Manes asked that Santilli not be supported with “the taxes of the porteños”, the phrase that was the germ of all the internal.

The crossing of Elisa Carrió to Manes led Morales to once again accuse Larreta as the black monk behind the retruque of his ally, which set the tone for the beginning of the campaign. Deep down, the radicals suppose that Morales tries to position himself by 2023 and practice with who you see as a rival.

DS