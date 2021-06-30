The national senator Martín Lousteau questioned the message that the national government raised in the tribute to the more than 93 thousand victims of covid and compared: “Those killed by covid they are three times the victims of State terrorism in Argentina”.

“We all have acquaintances who have passed away, loved ones who have had a very bad time, but take it to the extreme – and I do not want to make a comparison in bad taste – but they are three times the victims of State terrorism in Argentina “, said Lousteau in dialogue with W Ver and Rever, in the TN signal, in reference to the 30 thousand disappeared.

He added, regarding the tribute organized by the Government: “I would have liked to apologize for the shortcomings not from a government, but from the Argentine State to protect society. The message had to be that there was a learning process, which is to be convened, not to be pointed out. There is an error”.

Lousteau also differed from the government’s strategy to avoid (or lethargy) the arrival of the worrying Delta variant to the country. It was after the Rosada limited 600 people who can enter per day from the Ezeiza Airport. In that sense, Lousteau said that “an intelligent state I would say that no problem that (travelers) come back with the two vaccines“.

Interns at Together for Change

The other central point that Lousteau addressed are the interns in Together for the Change in the face of the closing of lists, a crossfire that crosses “hard”, “soft” and new players in the alliance.

Precisely, Lousteau winked at one of those new competitors, Facundo Manes -postulated by radicalism-, about whom he said: “I believe and trust that he will be a candidate, but it is his decision. (Diego) Santilli is a great candidate and Facundo, an extraordinary candidate“.

An allusion, of course, to the possible internment between the two in the opposition army of the Province of Buenos Aires.

“Why would Facundo be a candidate? -He continued- Because we must present the best possible alternative in all the districts. In the districts where Cambiemos did very well, I think it is worth working for unity, but where it did not go well – and the Province is one of them– it is necessary to present a powerful STEP “.

For the economist, then, these types of internal discussions are “natural” and the selection of candidates, before, was “ordered” because Together for Change was the Government.

“Now this is messier and more visible, but it occurs naturally in each of the list closures, “he said.

In that sense, your space has to present “the more powerful lists“And that implies, according to Lousteau, to go”sometimes with STEP and sometimes with unity“.

It was then when the Buenos Aires senator characterized the electorate of this political alliance as “more demanding” in contrast, showed his teeth with that of the peronism, of which he said that “when they get together it seems that nothing happenedor”.

He was also consulted by María Eugenia Vidal, another figure who remained at the center of the internal controversy because she would play in the City of Buenos and not in PBA: “María Eugenia has a lot of potential as a candidate -said Lousteau- and that shows the polls and it is also true that to show the future you have to add other things to María Eugenia, whether in Capital or elsewhere “.

And he concluded on the place of the UCR: “I do not like a radicalism that is only part of legislative history, but a party that manages. If that radicalism works Together for Change, it will be better. “

