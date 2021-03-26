The national senator for the Radical Civic Union (UCR) Martín Lousteau warned this Thursday that the government of Alberto Fernández “is adrift“and alerted that “there is no fuel for start the engines of the economy “.

But it was the statements made this Wednesday by Vice President Cristina Kirchner to demand that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) grant greater facilities for the payment of the debt, which alerted the economist: “The vice president speaks and the economy is restless“, Held.

“You have to eliminate the multiple personality disorder that the government has. You have a minister (for Martín Guzmán) who says one thing and a part of the Government that does another, – Lousteau insisted-. So, it is impossible to reassure the economy if that is the state of mind of a government, “he concluded.

Lousteau raised his diagnosis when asked about the Casa Rosada’s decision to leave the Lima Group. “What there is is the confirmation of a course, that Argentina is going in the opposite direction to the things it has to do to regain internal confidence, first, and that this also impacts external confidence,” he evaluated in statements to TN.

The senator who is part of the opposition coalition Together for Change considered that the departure of the Lima Group “marks a drift that the government has every time more akin to Venezuela “.

Cristina Kirchner’s sayings about the IMF, at the event in Las Flores, the focus of debate. TV capture.

Without gasoline

Then, he warned that without restoring internal and external confidence, “it is very difficult for there to be an economic recovery.” “There may be a bounce but there is no instrument, no fuel to ignite the engines of the Argentine economy “, he remarked.

Senator and economist Martín Lousteau. TV capture.

“You are going to have a rebound as a result of last year’s phenomenal decline, a point-to-end growth that is what we feel is very moderate, inflated at some point in the year coinciding with the electoral year, but which will not be able to generate long-term growth. term in Argentina, perhaps quite the opposite“, full.

DS