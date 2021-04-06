Martín Lousteau, Buenos Aires national senator for the Radical Civic Union, spoke out on Monday absolutely against a possible elimination of STEP in the next legislative elections.

Given the invitation made by the ruling party to the opposition to discuss a possible one month postponement For the primaries, and the hint of being able to directly eliminate them, the former Minister of Economy made his position very clear.

“The only reason for the PASO to be on the agenda is not health, it is much more convenient, The one in power does not like the STEP, because they are asking all citizens who are the best candidates. The political system is perfected if there is a STEP, “said the legislator in an interview with TN.

Lousteau considers that “what cannot be in discussion is the electoral rule.”

“The discussion of the PASO is not going to modify anything of the pandemic. Someone is more likely to be infected when politics goes out to campaign, than on election day itself,” he added.

Even the radical Buenos Aires referent considered that “Kirchnerism could never have been beaten in 2015 if there had been no STEP.”

On the other hand, he urged the national government to convene the other forces to discuss structural problems of an Argentina that has 42% poverty, and not only to ask for support in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

“The first thing that could be done, in the same way that in the beginning they summoned a lot of infectologists and virologists to see what was the answer that had to be given from the health part, there was not a call of the same caliber to see which ones were to be the impacts and what could be done to moderate those impacts, “he said.

And he pointed out that “there are 17 agendas in the Senate and none has to do with what interests society.”

