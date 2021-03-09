National Senator Martín Lousteau -belonging to the UCR bloc in the Together for Change coalition-, described as a fact of “seriousness” what happened this Tuesday in the City during the coronavirus vaccination operation for those over 80 years.

“For me la City has exemplary handling of the pandemic and this is a stain, but he still has a very good handling, “said Lousteau in dialogue with LN +.

And he added about the “vip vaccination” that weeks ago expelled the former Minister of Health of the Nation Ginés González García from his post: “I want to make a distinction between a recognized and still serious error, and the attitude of going to vaccinate others who it did not correspond “.

Lousteau expressed himself after a day of long lines, delays, complaints and criticism in this new stage in the vaccination plan projected by the city government.

Unlike what it had done so far, when it used some 29 centers, the Buenos Aires government concentrated the operation in three locations: Luna Park, La Rural and the San Lorenzo property on Avenida La Plata. And in all of them there were problems. After the criticism, this Wednesday five points will be added.

“What happened is serious. The City recognized this and is explaining how it will alleviate this problem. Why do episodes of this type occur? I believe that when dealing with older adults, each part of the process must be combed, that is to say how it arrives, where it is going to sit, how it is credited. Not having combed this with detail, a disregard for the elderly was generated, “said the senator.

After the chaos that was seen this Tuesday, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, asked for forgiveness “to the more than 4,000 older adults who have been vaccinated today and their families for the disorder that occurred in the process. “

“What has happened is that we inappropriately magnify the number of elderly companions and the anticipation that they were going to make according to the anguish and concern about getting vaccinated. And we have had a much greater number of tributaries to the place than we expected and the process has been disorganized, “the minister admitted.

In dialogue with the journalist Alfredo Leuco on Radio Miter, the official pointed out that the City decided “triple vaccination sites”.