Senator Martín Lousteau once again supported Gustavo Posse, one of the two candidates in the internal elections of the Buenos Aires UCR, scheduled for next March 21. And he did it in a forceful way, with strong criticism of the party: “It is inconceivable that radicalism is facing the only radical mayor who manages in the suburbs,” he said.

The statements of the former Minister of Economy during a tour with Posse through the town of Avellaneda are given fifteen days after the intern that confronts the mayor of San Isidro with Maxi Abad, president of the opposition bloc in the Buenos Aires lower house, and that for months the Radical Civic Union has been divided.

“We have to ask Posse how to beat Peronism repeatedly. We no longer want the party that, when it comes to talking, shuts up. The places are not claimed, but are earned with management, like Posse“, stressed the senator, who from the first days of February got fully involved in supporting the mayor in the internship that keeps the space in Buenos Aires in suspense.

Although the party elections, which will take place almost simultaneously to those of the national PJ, which postulate Alberto FernandezDuring the last month, they were crossed by a parade of figures and support from both sides.

In the case of Posse, that of Lousteau, who accompanied him through various districts of the province, was the strongest support. On the side of Abad, the provincial deputy was photographed with the governor Gerardo Morales and deputy Mario Negri and with Ernesto Sanz, among others.

“By territory, by history and by electoral weight, we must build a radicalism with leadership, that is a full partner of Together for Change and that also attracts the disenchanted“, Lousteau abounded in Avellaneda, in company, in addition to Posse, by Juan Manuel Casella -a historical of the UCR- and local leaders.