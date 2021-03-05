The intern of Juntos por el Cambio in Córdoba will add another component with the presence of Martín Lousteau. The senator will go to that province with his critical speech of party structures of the UCR to support Rodrigo de Loredo in his dispute against Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre, the former rivals who reached an agreement for this electoral year.

Lousteau had already left the City to support Gustavo Posse -intendant of San Isidro- in the fight for the Province Committee against Maximiliano Abad, president of the bloc in the Buenos Aires Legislature. He put the body of that inmate, with seven runs in recent weeks. Now he will go to support De Loredo, the former mayoral candidate who judicially claimed for the provincial party election -the list was lowered due to lack of endorsements- and whose space will face Diego Mestre, the brother of the former communal chief, in the Cordovan capital.

Beyond the electoral plans of Lousteau, which for a long time have pointed to the Buenos Aires government headquarters although without ruling out a national candidacy for 2023, with the current movements he will seek gain influence in radicalism. Many of the coreligionists accuse him of “play alone” and they look at it with distrust. The senator replies with the need for a party “renewal” with leaders “with a vocation” to manage.

“Between Córdoba, the City and the province of Buenos Aires provide the 70% of conventional Nationals of the UCR ”, mark near Lousteau, which will also be shown in Río Tercero with the mayor Marcos Ferrer and will close the visit in Río Cuarto.

The raid will add a extra seasoning for disputes of Together for Change in one of the districts most favorable to the opposition coalition for anti-Kirchnerism of a large portion of the electorate. The internal radicalism caused the division in 2019 that facilitated the re-election of Juan Schiaretti and the loss of the capital’s quartermaster. Now Negri and Mestre agreed, and in front was the sector headed by De Loredo and supported by Lousteau.

In this electoral turn, national senators will be elected in Córdoba, and Luis Juez warned that he will seek to head the ballot. “Negri has no better conditions than me to be a national senator. The places are not enough for everyone to charge”, He fired at the beginning of the year, and warned that if the road is closed, he will go outside. “Where is he going to go if he cuts himself?”, The radicals responded. Negri will take time to define if he will be a candidate.

In turn, Mauricio Macri promotes Gustavo Santos, his former Minister of Tourism. Héctor Baldassi in principle tries to renew his seat as a deputy and Laura Rodríguez Machado has expired her term in the Senate.

In this context, Lousteau will arrive with his critical speech of the structure of the UCR, which in this case will have as one of the addressees Negri, head of the interblock of Deputies of Together for Change. During his time in Lobos and in the presentation of the youth space JR Evolución he had raised the tone of the questions in that sense:

– “We need a bigger and more powerful Together for Change and for that radicalism must change, which must have vocation to manage and get out of comfort “.

– “Young people have on their shoulders the responsibility of changing history and ending the regret party”.

– “We no longer want the party that claims places or that says that the problem with Cambiemos was that we did not co-govern. The problem was that in the STEP we lost 25 to 3 “.

– “We don’t want to be a party that talks to itself. We have to go talk to outsiders, we don’t want comfort and a match of super structures“.

– “We no longer want the misogynist party that is afraid of women and young people.”

PDL