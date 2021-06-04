“Santiago Cafiero has the tendency that, every time he goes to the Senate, instead of feeling like he is answering questions before the senators, think you are taking an exam before Cristina Kirchner “, Martín Lousteau started that hard. And he continued:” Then choose that shade. Today she was not, but sometimes look back to see if it is in the correct speech register “.

With those words, the national senator of the UCR questioned the style of speech adopted by the Chief of Staff during his report to the Upper House, in which he called the opponents of “medical visitors” for your Pfizer vaccine claims.

Continuous: “The Chief of Staff you do not have to go to attack. When they prepare to come they find a clever phrase like the one of ‘medical visitors’ to chicanear. And it is wrong: a medical visitor is the one who defends a laboratory and Argentina would have to obtain from all laboratories and there are uneven efforts“.

In that sense, in dialogue with TN, the former Minister of Economy of the current vice president questioned Cafiero’s explanations about the negotiation with Pfizer and the subsequent controversy around the Covax fund.

“If the problem was the word ‘negligence’ and the patrimonial responsibility and the Government knew that and that was an obstacle, they could save him with a law or with a DNU “, maintained Lousteau.

He added: “There are childish arguments, naive or not very thoughtful. Cafiero said that one of the reasons why more vaccines had not been committed to Covax was not only the issue of uncertainty regarding delivery, but because of the cost and spoke of 60 million dollars. To measure: let’s think that Argentina’s GDP fell 10% last year. If one distributes it, get lost $ 110 million per day“.

He then summarized: “When one looks at these justifications, they do not close“.

Days ago, also in dialogue with TN, Ginés González García said that “there is only one truth and that is that (the pharmaceutical company) Pfizer never wanted to sell.”

In that sense, the former Health official said that the law was put together directly for Pfizer, but that the company just reproached her days later of promulgated, without having indicated anything during the debate in the enclosure regarding the word “negligence”.

“We made the law for them. From that moment on, they never told us anything. It was approved in the lower houses, it was approved in the Senate and the word ‘negligence’ was added. When the law is promulgated they tell us that with that Article he was not going to sign. But why didn’t they tell us before? “, Reproached the former minister.

Finally, Lousteau pointed out to the Government for accusing the opposition of doing politics with the pandemic: “Every time they take a picture with a vaccine, or that they are going to receive the vaccines at the airportThey are doing politics with the pandemic. “

