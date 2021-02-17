Expand the opposition coalition and promote new leadership that are translated into candidates with chances of beating Kirchnerism. One of the factions of the Buenos Aires UCR walks along that path, once again plunged into an internal campaign for the leadership of the party. With these premises, the national senator Martín Lousteau arrived in La Plata, figurehead of the ship that represents the “Radical Protagonism” list, which intends to inherit the party management in the hands of former governor Daniel Salvador.

The opening of a local party, on avenida 44 between 2 and 3, near the FFCC Roca station was the pretext for the visit of the national leader and the candidates of the sector that proposed to the mayor Gustavo Posse, as president of the UCR Province and the rector of the Almirante Brown University, Pablo Dominichini, as a delegate to the national committee. The inauguration included the fitting out of another party center.

The choice of the Buenos Aires capital as a landmark in the group’s journey throughout the territory was not by chance. “Radical Protagonism” has a firm support in the university cloisters of La Plata. They look for in that militancy the prop of the party renewal. Danya Tavela, a candidate to accompany Posse in the management of the party, is a former member of the UNLP Economic Purple Strip, former teacher, former official of that institution. Now she is dean at the Northwest University of Buenos Aires (UNNOBA).

There are more referents of the university system in the group. In La Plata was the president of the FUA, Bernardo Weber.

In La Plata, they push the nomination of Pablo Nicoletti and Marua Marcó, lawyers who seek to preside over the central committee of this city.

There are also other endorsements that emerged from the traditional La Plata committees. The historic leader Federico Storani, who lived in the provincial capital for more than 50 years, supports this radical nucleation that aims to displace Salvador and his people from the provincial leadership. They consider that the management of the former vice-governor of María Eugenia Vidal gave too many spaces to his PRO partners and “they blurred the radical essence ” within the alliance that governed the province and the Nation between 2015 and 2019.

“It is necessary to show a new and broader path. The first thing we must do is expand inward, that there are different visions and that everyone can speak, “said Lousteau in a speech before an audience reduced by the capacity imposed by the pandemic and that combined the traditional white berets with matching chinstraps.

“We want a party that generates candidates from all sides and a renewal with new people that flow into each town,” he asked.

On March 21 – if the epidemiological situation allows it – there will be elections among the Buenos Aires affiliates. The ruling party nominates the president of the block of provincial deputies, Maximiliano Abad, as Salvador’s successor.

Last week he made a demonstration of his power of adhesion, with the publication of a requested one that had the signature of 27 of the 32 radical mayors of the Province, the leadership of the Radical Youth, 15 Buenos Aires legislators and the 6 national deputies of the district .

It is the “apparatus” against which the Lousteau-Posse duo faces. The national senator and the mayor of San Isidro promise to visit the district props of the eight electoral sections. A few days ago they toured Pergamino, Junín, Mar del Plata and Pinamar. The next stops will be Bahía Blanca, Lobos and Tandil.

The Buenos Aires election – suspended in October due to the quarantine – will be the first contest in the party that will renew all its authorities in elections scheduled this year. Lousteau intends to position himself as a national candidate from his group “Evolution” with strong roots in CABA.

From a stage set in the middle of avenue 44, Posse defined the list 14 as “an amalgamation of old movements with new leaders that will fortify Together for ChangePosse added.